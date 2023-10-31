Pakistan eliminates Bangladesh from semifinal contention at the World Cup

KOLKATA, India (AP) — Shaheen Afridi’s record-breaking haul of 3-23 helped Pakistan end its four-match losing streak at the Cricket…

KOLKATA, India (AP) — Shaheen Afridi’s record-breaking haul of 3-23 helped Pakistan end its four-match losing streak at the Cricket World Cup and eliminate Bangladesh from semifinal contention with a seven-wicket win on Tuesday.

Another woeful batting display by Bangladesh saw it bowled out for 204 as Afridi became the fastest bowler in ODI history to grab 100 wickets, doing it in his 51st game. The left-arm Pakistan pacer surpassed Australian pacer Mitchell Starc, who achieved the feat in 52 games.

Fit-again Fakhar Zaman, one of the three changes Pakistan made, made a triumphant return from his knee injury and made 81 off 74 as Pakistan cruised to 205-3 in 32.3 overs.

“Credit to the boys, the way they played in all three departments,” Pakistan captain Babar Azam said. “We know how well Fakhar plays when he’s going. Good to see him do it. We are trying to win our remaining matches and see where we stand. This win hopefully gives confidence in the coming matches.”

Zaman and Abdullah Shafique (68) combined in a 128-run opening wicket stand before Shafique fell lbw to offspinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz (3-60).

Babar’s below-par World Cup continued when he holed out at long-on after scoring 9 and Zaman missed out on his century while going for another big shot against Miraz. Babar has scored just two half centuries in seven games that has seen Pakistan got beaten against South Africa, Afghanistan, Australia and India in the last four matches.

Zaman had to sit out the last five games due to a knee injury, but dominated Bangladesh’s timid spin and pace with his powerful hitting as he smashed seven sixes and three boundaries, with one of his sixes measured at 95 meters.

Pakistan’s third win in seven games lifted it to No. 5 in the points table. However, Pakistan not only needs to win the remaining two league games against New Zealand and England, but its hopes of finishing in the top four still depends on favorable results in other games.

A sixth successive loss left Bangladesh just ahead of defending champion England at the bottom of standings on net run-rate with only two points, which also puts its qualification for 2025 Champions Trophy in danger. The top seven teams at the World Cup plus host Pakistan will qualify for the eight-team event.

“We are trying to force things but it isn’t working,” Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan said. “At this moment, we have to perform together, which is not happening. We are looking for the answers but aren’t getting it.”

Bangladesh won its opening game against Afghanistan but then fell to heavy defeats against England, New Zealand, India, South Africa and qualifier the Netherlands.

Shakib’s struggling form with both bat and ball saw the Bangladesh skipper even flying back home to spend time with his mentor, but he conceded he was low on confidence in the tournament.

“We have to think about my batting order,” he said. “I was batting early, didn’t score runs. My confidence was low, too. At this stage, changing too many things seems difficult.”

Afridi surpassed Starc when he pinned Tanzid Hasan leg before wicket off his fifth delivery after Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan won the toss and elected to bat.

Usama Mir then plucked a superb low catch of Najmul Hasan Shanto in Afridi’s next over at mid-wicket and Muhfiqur Rahim was beaten by Haris Rauf’s length ball and was caught behind as Bangladesh slumped to 3-23 inside the batting powerplay.

Top-scorer Mahmudullah (56) and Litton Das (45) revived Bangladesh with a 79-run stand before Pakistan’s pacers rattled the opposition with reverse swing in the latter half of the innings.

Mahmudullah was undone by Afridi’s brilliant delivery as the righthander was clean bowled and Mohammad Wasim mopped up the tail by claiming three wickets off his seven balls as Bangladesh innings folded meekly in 45.1 overs.

“Shaheen started well with the ball,” Babar said. “After 15-20 overs, they built a partnership, but our main bowlers struck. Main thing was our bowlers hit good lengths and took wickets.”

