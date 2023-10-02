The average time of nine-inning games from 1981-2023:
|2023
|2:40
|2022
|3:04
|2021
|3:10
|2020
|3:07
|2019
|3:06
|2018
|3:01
|2017
|3:05
|2016
|3:01
|2015
|2:56
|2014
|3:02
|2013
|2:59
|2012
|2:56
|2011
|2:52
|2010
|2:51
|2009
|2:52
|2008
|2:51
|2007
|2:51
|2006
|2:48
|2005
|2:46
|2004
|2:47
|2003
|2:46
|2002
|2:52
|2001
|2:54
|2000
|2:58
|1999
|2:54
|1998
|2:48
|1997
|2:52
|1996
|2:51
|1995
|2:50
|1994
|2:54
|1993
|2:48
|1992
|2:49
|1991
|2:49
|1990
|2:48
|1989
|2:46
|1988
|2:45
|1987
|2:48
|1986
|2:44
|1985
|2:40
|1984
|2:35
|1983
|2:36
|1982
|2:34
|1981
|2:33
Source: MLB
