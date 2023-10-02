The average time of nine-inning games from 1981-2023: 2023 2:40 2022 3:04 2021 3:10 2020 3:07 2019 3:06 2018 3:01…

The average time of nine-inning games from 1981-2023:

2023 2:40 2022 3:04 2021 3:10 2020 3:07 2019 3:06 2018 3:01 2017 3:05 2016 3:01 2015 2:56 2014 3:02 2013 2:59 2012 2:56 2011 2:52 2010 2:51 2009 2:52 2008 2:51 2007 2:51 2006 2:48 2005 2:46 2004 2:47 2003 2:46 2002 2:52 2001 2:54 2000 2:58 1999 2:54 1998 2:48 1997 2:52 1996 2:51 1995 2:50 1994 2:54 1993 2:48 1992 2:49 1991 2:49 1990 2:48 1989 2:46 1988 2:45 1987 2:48 1986 2:44 1985 2:40 1984 2:35 1983 2:36 1982 2:34 1981 2:33

Source: MLB

