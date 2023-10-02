Live Radio
Average Time of Nine-Inning Games

Average Time of Nine-Inning Games

The Associated Press

October 2, 2023, 1:27 PM

The average time of nine-inning games from 1981-2023:

2023 2:40
2022 3:04
2021 3:10
2020 3:07
2019 3:06
2018 3:01
2017 3:05
2016 3:01
2015 2:56
2014 3:02
2013 2:59
2012 2:56
2011 2:52
2010 2:51
2009 2:52
2008 2:51
2007 2:51
2006 2:48
2005 2:46
2004 2:47
2003 2:46
2002 2:52
2001 2:54
2000 2:58
1999 2:54
1998 2:48
1997 2:52
1996 2:51
1995 2:50
1994 2:54
1993 2:48
1992 2:49
1991 2:49
1990 2:48
1989 2:46
1988 2:45
1987 2:48
1986 2:44
1985 2:40
1984 2:35
1983 2:36
1982 2:34
1981 2:33

Source: MLB

