Auger-Aliassime wins successive matches for first time since March, Bouzkova advances in China

TOKYO (AP) — Felix Auger-Aliassime defeated Sebastian Ofner 6-4, 6-1 to advance to the quarterfinals of the Japan Open on Wednesday, winning consecutive matches for the first time since March.

The 23-year-old Canadian, who had not won back-to-back matches since Indian Wells, rallied from a break down in a tight first set before racing through the second by winning the final six games.

“I need results like this,” said Auger-Aliassime, after backing up his win over Aleksander Vukic in the first round. “I believe in my game and I believe in myself that I have what it takes to win at this level. I have done it before but it is about doing it and having a lot of belief and a positive mind. I am happy that my level is translating to the match court after a couple of months.”

Auger-Aliassime next plays American qualifier Marcos Giron, who upset eighth-ranked Casper Ruud 6-3, 6-4.

Fifth-seeded Tommy Paul beat fellow American Mackenzie McDonald 6-4, 6-2. The 12th-ranked Paul will play Ben Shelton, who overcame Jordan Thompson 6-7 (5), 6-4 6-3.

Also, Shanghai Masters winner Hubert Hurkacz lost his first-round match to No.57 Zhang Zhizhen 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (4).

Zhang fired 10 aces and broke serve three times to avenge his defeat to the 11th-ranked Hurkacz in Shanghai last week.

Jiangxi Open

Third-seeded Marie Bouzkova advanced to the quarterfinals of the Jiangxi Open in China by beating Amina Anshba 7-5, 6-0.

Nao Hibino of Japan followed her victory over top-seeded Beatriz Haddad-Maia in the first round with a 6-3, 7-5 win over Kimberly Birrell. The 93rd-ranked Hibino will play Diana Shnaider in Friday’s quarterfinals after the Russian advanced when Vera Zvonareva retired due to illness when trailing 6-3, 0-1.

Eighth-seeded Sara Sorribes Tormo plays Camila Osorio in a late match.

