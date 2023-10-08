Israel-Hamas war: Arlington woman caught in Jerusalem | DC community pray for peace | Israel pounds Gaza | What is Hamas? | Live updates
Live Radio
Home » Sports » Arsenal's Bukayo Saka to…

Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka to miss England internationals with hamstring injury, Mikel Arteta says

The Associated Press

October 8, 2023, 4:45 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LONDON (AP) — Bukayo Saka will miss England’s two games in the upcoming international break because of a hamstring injury, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said Sunday.

Saka missed Arsenal’s 1-0 win over Manchester City in the Premier League after limping off during a Champions League loss to Lens in midweek. It ended Saka’s run of 87 consecutive Premier League appearances and Arteta said after the game he will miss England’s friendly against Australia on Friday and the European Championship qualifier against Italy four days later.

“No, he will not make it,” Arteta said. “He has not trained for a single session. He is not available to play football at the moment.”

England manager Gareth Southgate had included Saka in his squad on Thursday but said he would take no risks with the 22-year-old winger.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up