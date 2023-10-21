Alvarez and Haaland score for Man City in 2-1 win over Brighton in Premier League

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester City got its Premier League title defense back on track with a 2-1 win over…

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester City got its Premier League title defense back on track with a 2-1 win over Brighton built on early goals by Julian Alvarez and Erling Haaland on Saturday.

City had lost its last two league games — to Wolverhampton and Arsenal — and was looking to avoid three in a row for the first time under Pep Guardiola.

Alvarez put the champions ahead in the seventh minute by turning in a cut-back from Jeremy Doku, who was a danger every time he got the ball on the left wing.

Haaland added a second goal, and his ninth in the league this season, after he latched onto Carlos Baleba’s errant back-pass and smashed a low shot into the net from just outside the area in the 19th.

Brighton pulled a goal back through Ansu Fati in the 73rd minute.

The visitors had left back Solly March carried off on a stretcher in stoppage time, during which City defender Manuel Akanji was sent off for picking up a second yellow card.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.