A history of South Africa vs England at the Rugby World Cup

PARIS (AP) — A brief history of Rugby World Cup matches between South Africa and England before they meet again…

PARIS (AP) — A brief history of Rugby World Cup matches between South Africa and England before they meet again on Saturday in the semifinals at Stade de France.

1999 quarterfinal: South Africa 44, England 21 in Paris

Henry Honiball was injured so backup Jannie de Beer played flyhalf for the defending champion Springboks and gave a kicking display that has passed into World Cup legend.

A world record five drop goals — all in the second half — five penalties and two conversions added up to a sublime 12-from-12 shots at the posts by de Beer.

A stop-start game turned into a kicking duel between de Beer and Paul Grayson until, at 22-18 in the second half, Grayson hit the crossbar and was replaced by Jonny Wilkinson. Wilkinson missed his first penalty shot but hit the second to trail 25-21.

De Beer’s fourth drop then a fifth drop from 40 meters put South Africa beyond reach. Two more penalties sent de Beer past Percy Montgomery’s South Africa single game points record. One more goalkick, a conversion to Pieter Rossouw’s try from his own chip ahead, gave him a 34-point haul.

De Beer said, “It was one of those days.”

South Africa fell in the semifinals in extra time six days later to eventual champion Australia.

2003 pool: England 25, South Africa 6 in Perth

They were tied at halftime 6-6 after South Africa flyhalf Louis Koen missed four penalty kicks.

After an hour, England led only 12-6 thanks to four penalties by Jonny Wilkinson.

The decisive moment came in the 63rd minute when Koen was charged down by flanker Lewis Moody and center Will Greenwood toed the ball ahead and touched down. It remains the only try England has scored against the Springboks in the World Cup.

England could relax and rely on its renowned defense and two late drop goals by Wilkinson for a 20-point tally.

“By our own standards, we weren’t anywhere near it, but we’ve now beaten South Africa five times in a row,” England coach Clive Woodward said.

The crucial pool clash sent England to an easier quarterfinal with Scotland and eventually the title, while South Africa lost its quarterfinal to New Zealand.

2007 pool: South Africa 36, England 0 in Paris

On a mid-year tour of the republic, England was outclassed by South Africa 58-10 and 55-22. Three months later, England’s World Cup defense appeared in shreds after another humiliation by the Springboks.

By halftime at Stade de France, the Boks led 20-0 from tries by flanker Juan Smith and wing JP Pietersen, both converted by Percy Montgomery. After the break, they added a second try to Pietersen, and Montgomery finished with 18 points off the boot.

England never took a shot at the posts and didn’t look like scoring. It failed to register a point for the first time in nine years — also against South Africa. It was also England’s heaviest World Cup defeat, surpassing the Jannie de Beer kickathon in 1999.

Stand-in captain Martin Corry said, “We are a bit shellshocked.”

2007 final: South Africa 15, England 6 in Paris

Defending champion England upset Australia in the quarterfinals and won the semifinal against host France, which couldn’t rise again after its shock win over New Zealand in a Cardiff quarterfinal.

Unbeaten South Africa started favorite in a cagey final full of tactical kicking. The Springboks led 9-3 at halftime, three Percy Montgomery penalties to one by Jonny Wilkinson.

England thought it scored immediately after the break, but wing Mark Cueto stepped in touch in Danie Rossouw’s tackle.

Wilkinson and Montgomery traded penalties again, and 20-year-old Frans Steyn kicked a 49-meter penalty for 15-6 with 19 minutes left. The Boks repelled waves of England attacks to win their second World Cup title.

“All of us were so relieved that the four-year journey had actually paid off,” Springboks captain John Smit said.

2019 final: South Africa 32, England 12 in Yokohama

England demolished defending champion New Zealand in the semifinals, while South Africa scaped past Wales.

The English were favored in the final but were dominated in turn by the Springboks.

Handre Pollard kicked them into a 12-6 lead by halftime, then 18-12 after an hour. England was close only on the scoreboard as South Africa maintained control of the game up front with the second half arrival of their four remaining ‘Bomb Squad’ forwards of the six on the eight-man bench.

The Boks produced closing tries by wingers Makazole Mapimpi and Cheslin Kolbe to round off their record-tying third World Cup title.

South Africa’s first Black captain, Siya Kolisi, said, “We love you, South Africa, and we can achieve anything if we work together as one.”

___

AP Rugby World Cup: https://apnews.com/hub/rugby

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.