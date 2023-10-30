2023 MLS Playoff Glance

|All Times EDT
|Wednesday, Oct. 25
|Eastern Conference Wild Card
New York 5, Charlotte 2
|Western Conference Wild Card
Sporting Kansas City 0, San Jose 0, Sporting Kansas City advanced 4-2 on penalty kicks
|First Round
|Best of 3
|x-if necessary
|Eastern Confernce
|Philadelphia 1, New England 0
Saturday, Oct. 28: Philadelphia 3, New England 1
Wednesday, Nov. 8: Philadelphis at New England, 7 p.m.
x-Sunday, Nov. 12: New England at Philadelphia, 3 p.m.
Orlando vs. Nashville:
Monday: Oct. 30: Nashville at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 7: Orlando at Nashville, 9 p.m.
x-Sunday, Nov. 12: Nashville at Orlando, 5 p.m.
|Columbus vs. Atlanta
Wednesday, Nov. 1: Atlanta at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 7: Columbus at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
x-Sunday, Nov. 12: Atlanta at Columbus, 7 p.m.
|Cincinnati 1, New York 0
Sunday, Oct. 29: Cincinnati 3, New York 0
Saturday, Nov. 4: Cincinnati at New York, 7 p.m.
x-Saturday, Nov. 11: New York at Cincinnati, 2 p.m.
|Western Confernce
|Los Angeles FC 1, Vancouver 0
Saturday, Oct: 28: Los Angeles FC 5, Vancouver 2
Sunday, Nov. 5: Los Angeles FC at Vancouver, 7:30 p.m.
x-Thursday, Nov. 9: Vancouver at Los Angeles FC, 10 p.m.
|Houston 1, Real Salt Lake 0
Sunday, Oct. 29: Houston 2, Real Salt Lake 1
Monday, Nov. 6: Houston at Real Salt Lake, 9 p.m.
x-Saturday, Nov. 11: Real Salt Lake at Houston, 4 p.m.
|Seattle vs. FC Dallas
Monday, Oct. 30: FC Dallas at Seattle, 9 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 4: Seattle at FC Dallas, 9 p.m.
x-Friday, Nov. 10: FC Dallas at Seattle, 10 p.m.
|Kansas City 1, St. Louis 0
Sunday, Oct. 29: Sporting Kansas City 4, St. Louis 1
Sunday, Nov. 5: St. Louis at Sporting Kansas City, 5 p.m.
x-Saturday, Nov. 11: Sporting Kansas City at St. Louis, 6 p.m.
|Semifinals
|Nov. 25 – Nov. 26
|Eastern Confernce
Cincinnati/New York vs. Columbus/Atlanta winner,TBD
Philadelphia/New England winner vs. Orlando/Nashville winner, TBD
|Western Confernce
St. Louis/Kansas City winner vs. Los Angeles FC/Vancouver winner, TBD
Houston/Real Salt Lake winner vs. Seattle/Dallas winner, TBD
|Conference Final
|Dec. 2 – Dec. 3
Semifinals winners, TBD
|Championship
|Saturday, Dec. 9
Conference Final winners, 4 p.m.
