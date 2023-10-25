2023 MLS Playoff Glance

All Times EDT Wednesday, Oct. 25 Eastern Conference Wild Card New York 5, Charlotte 2 Western Conference Wild Card Sporting…

All Times EDT Wednesday, Oct. 25 Eastern Conference Wild Card

New York 5, Charlotte 2

Western Conference Wild Card

Sporting Kansas City vs. San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

First Round Best of 3

x-if necessary

Eastern Confernce Philadelphia vs. New England

Saturday, Oct. 28: New England at Philadelphia, 5 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 8: Philadelphis at New England, 7 p.m.

x-Sunday, Nov. 12: New England at Philadelphia, 3 p.m.

Orlando vs. Nashville:

Monday: Oct. 30: Nashville at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 7: Orlando at Nashville, 9 p.m.

x-Sunday, Nov. 12: Nashville at Orlando, 5 p.m.

Columbus vs. Atlanta

Wednesday, Nov. 1: Atlanta at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 7: Columbus at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

x-Sunday, Nov. 12: Atlanta at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Cincinnati vs. New York

Sunday, Oct. 29: New York at Cincinnati, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 4: Cincinnati at New York, 7 p.m.

x-Saturday, Nov. 11: New York at Cincinnati, 2 p.m.

Western Confernce Los Angeles FC vs. Vancouver

Saturday, Oct: 28: Vancouver at Los Angeles FC, 8 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 5: Los Angeles FC at Vancouver, 7:30 p.m.

x-Thursday, Nov. 9: Vancouver at Los Angeles FC, 10 p.m.

Houston vs. Real Salt Lake

Sunday, Oct. 29: Real Salt Lake at Houston, 5 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 6: Houston at Real Salt Lake, 9 p.m.

x-Saturday, Nov. 11: Real Salt Lake at Houston, 4 p.m.

Seattle vs. FC Dallas

Monday, Oct. 30: FC Dallas at Seattle, 9 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 4: Seattle at FC Dallas, 9 p.m.

x-Friday, Nov. 10: FC Dallas at Seattle, 10 p.m.

St. Louis vs. Kansas City/San Jose winner

Sunday, Oct. 29: Kansas City/San Jose winner at St. Louis, 10 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 5: St. Louis at Kansas City/San Jose winner, 5 p.m.

x-Saturday, Nov. 11: Kansas City/San Jose winner at St. Louis, 6 p.m.

Semifinals Nov. 25 – Nov. 26

Cincinnati/New York vs. Columbus/Atlanta winner,TBD

Philadelphia/New England winner vs. Orlando/Nashville winner, TBD

St. Louis/Kansas City-San Jose winner vs. Los Angeles FC/Vancouver winner, TBD

Houston/Real Salt Lake winner vs. Seattle/Dallas winner, TBD

Conference Final Dec. 2 – Dec. 3

Semifinals winners, TBD

Championship Saturday, Dec. 9

Conference Final winners, 4 p.m.

