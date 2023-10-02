2023 MLB Pitch Clock-Shift Violations

NEW YORK (AP) — Violations of Major League Baseball’s pitch timer and defensive shift rules in 2023, by pitcher, catcher, batter, batter tmeout, disengagement and defensive shift, with totals:
|Pit
|Cat
|Bat
|BTO
|Dis
|Shi
|Total
|N.Y. Mets
|36
|2
|16
|0
|2
|1
|57
|Tampa Bay
|36
|0
|13
|3
|0
|0
|52
|Pittsburgh
|41
|0
|10
|0
|0
|0
|51
|San Diego
|30
|1
|13
|1
|2
|1
|48
|Miami
|29
|0
|16
|1
|1
|0
|47
|N.Y. Yankees
|37
|0
|4
|0
|1
|0
|42
|L.A. Angels
|34
|0
|8
|0
|0
|0
|42
|San Francisco
|30
|1
|8
|0
|2
|0
|41
|Cleveland
|30
|0
|9
|0
|1
|0
|40
|Philadelphia
|25
|0
|13
|1
|1
|0
|40
|Houston
|26
|0
|12
|2
|0
|0
|40
|Milwaukee
|28
|0
|10
|1
|0
|0
|39
|Washington
|18
|1
|17
|0
|1
|0
|37
|Arizona
|21
|0
|13
|0
|3
|0
|37
|Atlanta
|24
|1
|10
|1
|0
|0
|36
|Minnesota
|22
|2
|11
|0
|0
|0
|35
|St. Louis
|30
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|34
|Cincinnati
|22
|0
|8
|1
|3
|0
|34
|Boston
|20
|1
|12
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Toronto
|23
|2
|7
|0
|1
|0
|33
|Colorado
|23
|0
|7
|1
|2
|0
|33
|Chicago Cubs
|24
|0
|8
|0
|0
|0
|32
|Oakland
|22
|0
|10
|0
|0
|0
|32
|Kansas City
|19
|1
|9
|0
|1
|0
|30
|Texas
|19
|0
|9
|0
|1
|0
|29
|Chicago White Sox
|21
|1
|3
|0
|1
|1
|27
|Detroit
|16
|1
|8
|1
|1
|0
|27
|L.A. Dodgers
|13
|0
|11
|0
|1
|1
|26
|Baltimire
|22
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|25
|Seattle
|6
|1
|6
|2
|0
|0
|15
|Totals
|747
|15
|286
|16
|26
|4
|1,094
Source: MLB
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.