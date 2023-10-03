2023 MLB Pitch Clock-Shift Violations

NEW YORK (AP) — Violations of Major League Baseball’s pitch timer and defensive shift rules in 2023, by pitcher, catcher,…

NEW YORK (AP) — Violations of Major League Baseball’s pitch timer and defensive shift rules in 2023, by pitcher, catcher, batter, batter tmeout, disengagement and defensive shift, with totals:

Pit Cat Bat BTO Dis Shi Total N.Y. Mets 36 2 16 0 2 1 57 Tampa Bay 36 0 13 3 0 0 52 Pittsburgh 41 0 10 0 0 0 51 San Diego 30 1 13 1 2 1 48 Miami 29 0 16 1 1 0 47 N.Y. Yankees 37 0 4 0 1 0 42 L.A. Angels 34 0 8 0 0 0 42 San Francisco 30 1 8 0 2 0 41 Cleveland 30 0 9 0 1 0 40 Philadelphia 25 0 13 1 1 0 40 Houston 26 0 12 2 0 0 40 Milwaukee 28 0 10 1 0 0 39 Washington 18 1 17 0 1 0 37 Arizona 21 0 13 0 3 0 37 Atlanta 24 1 10 1 0 0 36 Minnesota 22 2 11 0 0 0 35 St. Louis 30 0 2 1 1 0 34 Cincinnati 22 0 8 1 3 0 34 Boston 20 1 12 0 0 0 33 Toronto 23 2 7 0 1 0 33 Colorado 23 0 7 1 2 0 33 Chicago Cubs 24 0 8 0 0 0 32 Oakland 22 0 10 0 0 0 32 Kansas City 19 1 9 0 1 0 30 Texas 19 0 9 0 1 0 29 Chicago White Sox 21 1 3 0 1 1 27 Detroit 16 1 8 1 1 0 27 L.A. Dodgers 13 0 11 0 1 1 26 Baltimore 22 0 3 0 0 0 25 Seattle 6 1 6 2 0 0 15 Totals 747 15 286 16 26 4 1,094

Source: MLB

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.