2023 MLB Pitch Clock-Shift Violations

The Associated Press

October 3, 2023, 4:14 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Violations of Major League Baseball’s pitch timer and defensive shift rules in 2023, by pitcher, catcher, batter, batter tmeout, disengagement and defensive shift, with totals:

Pit Cat Bat BTO Dis Shi Total
N.Y. Mets 36 2 16 0 2 1 57
Tampa Bay 36 0 13 3 0 0 52
Pittsburgh 41 0 10 0 0 0 51
San Diego 30 1 13 1 2 1 48
Miami 29 0 16 1 1 0 47
N.Y. Yankees 37 0 4 0 1 0 42
L.A. Angels 34 0 8 0 0 0 42
San Francisco 30 1 8 0 2 0 41
Cleveland 30 0 9 0 1 0 40
Philadelphia 25 0 13 1 1 0 40
Houston 26 0 12 2 0 0 40
Milwaukee 28 0 10 1 0 0 39
Washington 18 1 17 0 1 0 37
Arizona 21 0 13 0 3 0 37
Atlanta 24 1 10 1 0 0 36
Minnesota 22 2 11 0 0 0 35
St. Louis 30 0 2 1 1 0 34
Cincinnati 22 0 8 1 3 0 34
Boston 20 1 12 0 0 0 33
Toronto 23 2 7 0 1 0 33
Colorado 23 0 7 1 2 0 33
Chicago Cubs 24 0 8 0 0 0 32
Oakland 22 0 10 0 0 0 32
Kansas City 19 1 9 0 1 0 30
Texas 19 0 9 0 1 0 29
Chicago White Sox 21 1 3 0 1 1 27
Detroit 16 1 8 1 1 0 27
L.A. Dodgers 13 0 11 0 1 1 26
Baltimore 22 0 3 0 0 0 25
Seattle 6 1 6 2 0 0 15
Totals 747 15 286 16 26 4 1,094

Source: MLB

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

