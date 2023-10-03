2023 MLB Injured List

Live Radio
The Associated Press

October 3, 2023, 4:04 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Injured list placements and days on injured list during the 2023 season:

Team Pla Days
L.A. Dodgers 33 2,465
L.A. Angels 42 2,346
N.Y. Yankees 38 2,158
Cincinnati 38 1,921
Colorado 31 1,840
Minnesota 39 1,809
Boston 31 1,792
Oakland 31 1,746
Atlanta 30 1,707
Milwaukee 32 1,700
Kansas City 28 1,661
Detroit 24 1,637
Miami 28 1,614
N.Y. Mets 28 1,610
San Francisco 46 1,571
Washington 22 1,530
San Diego 31 1,512
Pittsburgh 28 1,498
Tampa Bay 29 1,424
Chicago Cubs 27 1,209
St. Louis 29 1,172
Seattle 18 1,170
Texas 25 1,152
Arizona 18 1,117
Chicago White Sox 30 1,077
Baltimore 20 913
Philadelphia 20 890
Tornto 21 863
Houston 13 840
Cleveland 18 717
Totals 848 44,661

Source: MLB

