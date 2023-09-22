Live Radio
Yardage and par for the Ryder Cup

The Associated Press

September 22, 2023, 1:48 PM

GUIDONIA MONTECELIO, Italy (AP) — Yardage and par for the 44th Ryder Cup matches, to be played Sept. 29-Oct. 1 at Marco Simone:

Hole Par Yd
1 4 445
2 4 476
3 4 453
4 3 185
5 4 376
6 4 383
7 3 219
8 5 503
9 5 587
Out 36 3627
10 4 455
11 4 330
12 5 554
13 3 145
14 4 495
15 4 478
16 4 352
17 3 206
18 5 626
In 35 3641
Total 72 7268

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Sports
