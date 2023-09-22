Yardage and par for the Ryder Cup

GUIDONIA MONTECELIO, Italy (AP) — Yardage and par for the 44th Ryder Cup matches, to be played Sept. 29-Oct. 1…

GUIDONIA MONTECELIO, Italy (AP) — Yardage and par for the 44th Ryder Cup matches, to be played Sept. 29-Oct. 1 at Marco Simone:

Hole Par Yd 1 4 445 2 4 476 3 4 453 4 3 185 5 4 376 6 4 383 7 3 219 8 5 503 9 5 587 Out 36 3627 10 4 455 11 4 330 12 5 554 13 3 145 14 4 495 15 4 478 16 4 352 17 3 206 18 5 626 In 35 3641 Total 72 7268

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.