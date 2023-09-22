Yardage and par for the Ryder Cup

GUIDONIA MONTECELIO, Italy (AP) — Yardage and par for the 44th Ryder Cup matches, to be played Sept. 29-Oct. 1 at Marco Simone:
|Hole
|Par
|Yd
|1
|4
|445
|2
|4
|476
|3
|4
|453
|4
|3
|185
|5
|4
|376
|6
|4
|383
|7
|3
|219
|8
|5
|503
|9
|5
|587
|Out
|36
|3627
|10
|4
|455
|11
|4
|330
|12
|5
|554
|13
|3
|145
|14
|4
|495
|15
|4
|478
|16
|4
|352
|17
|3
|206
|18
|5
|626
|In
|35
|3641
|Total
|72
|7268
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.