WNBA Playoff Glance

All Times EDT (x-if necessary) First Round (Best-of-3) No. 1 Las Vegas 2, No. 8 Chicago Sky 0 Wednesday, Sept. 13: Las Vegas 87, Chicago 59 Sunday, Sept. 17: Las Vegas 92, Chicago 70 No. 2 New York 2, No. 7 Washington 0 Friday, Sept. 15: New York 90, Washington 75 Tuesday, Sept. 19: New York 90, Washington 85, OT No. 3 Connecticut 2, No. 6 Minnesota 1 Wednesday, Sept. 13: Connecticut 90, Minnesota 60 Sunday, Sept. 17: Minnesota 82, Connecticut 75 Wednesday, Sept. 20: Connecticut 90, Minnesota 75 No. 4 Dallas 2, No. 5 Atlanta 0 Friday, Sept. 15: Dallas 94, Atlanta 82 Tuesday, Sept. 19: Dallas 101, Atlanta 74 Semifinals (Best-of-5) No. 3 Connecticut 1, No. 2 New York 1 Sunday, Sept. 24: Connecticut 78, New York 63 Tuesday, Sept. 26: New York 84, Connecticut 77 Friday, Sept. 29: New York at Connecticut, 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 1: New York at Connecticut, TBD x-Tuesday, Oct. 3: Connecticut at New York, TBD No. 1 Las Vegas 2, No. 4 Dallas 0 Sunday, Sept. 24: Las Vegas 97, Dallas 83 Tuesday, Sept. 26: Las Vegas 91, Dallas 84 Friday, Sept 29: Las Vegas at Dallas, 9:30 p.m. x-Sunday, Oct. 1: Las Vegas at Dallas, TBD x-Tuesday, Oct. 3: Dallas at Las Vegas, TBD Finals (Best-of-5) Oct. 8-20 Semifinal winners