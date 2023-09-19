WNBA Playoff Glance

All Times EDT (x-if necessary) First Round (Best-of-3) No. 1 Las Vegas 2, No. 8 Chicago Sky 0 Wednesday, Sept. 13: Las Vegas 87, Chicago 59 Sunday, Sept. 17: Las Vegas 92, Chicago 70 No. 2 New York 2, No. 7 Washington 0 Friday, Sept. 15: New York 90, Washington 75 Tuesday, Sept. 19: New York 90, Washington 85, OT No. 3 Connecticut 1, No. 6 Minnesota 1 Wednesday, Sept. 13: Connecticut 90, Minnesota 60 Sunday, Sept. 17: Minnesota 82, Connecticut 75 Wednesday, Sept. 20: Connecticut at Minnesota, 8 p.m. No. 4 Dallas 1, No. 5 Atlanta 0 Friday, Sept. 15: Dallas 94, Atlanta 82 Tuesday, Sept. 19: Atlanta at Dallas, 9 p.m. x-Friday, Sept. 22: Dallas at Atlanta, 10 p.m. Semifinals (Best-of-5) Sept. 24-Oct. 3 Las Vegas vs. Dallas/Atlanta winner New York vs. Connecticut/Minnesota winner Finals (Best-of-5) Oct. 8-20 Semifinal winners < Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.