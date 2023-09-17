Live Radio
WNBA Playoff Glance

The Associated Press

September 17, 2023, 5:17 PM

All Times EDT
(x-if necessary)
First Round
(Best-of-3)
No. 1 Las Vegas 2, No. 8 Chicago Sky 0

Wednesday, Sept. 13: Las Vegas 87, Chicago 59

Sunday, Sept. 17: Las Vegas 92, Chicago 70

No. 2 New York 1, No. 7 Washington 0

Friday, Sept. 15: New York 90, Washington 75

Tuesday, Sept. 19: Washington at New York, 7 p.m.

x-Friday, Sept. 22: New York at Washington, 8 p.m.

No. 3 Connecticut 1, No. 6 Minnesota 1

Wednesday, Sept. 13: Connecticut 90, Minnesota 60

Sunday, Sept. 17: Minnesota 82, Connecticut 75

Wednesday, Sept. 20: Connecticut at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

No. 4 Dallas 1, No. 5 Atlanta 0

Friday, Sept. 15: Dallas 94, Atlanta 82

Tuesday, Sept. 19: Atlanta at Dallas, 9 p.m.

x-Friday, Sept. 22: Dallas at Atlanta, 10 p.m.

Semifinals
(Best-of-5)
Sept. 24-Oct. 3

Las Vegas vs. Dallas/Atlanta winner

New York/Washington winner vs. Connecticut/Minnesota winner

Finals
(Best-of-5)
Oct. 8-20

Semifinal winners

