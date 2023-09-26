WNBA Most Valuable Players

2023 — Breanna Stewart, f, New York
2022 — A’ja Wilson, f, Las Vegas
2021 — Jonquel Jones, f-c, Connecticut
2020 — A’ja Wilson, f, Las Vegas
2019 — Elena Della Donne, f, Washington
2018 — Breanna Stewart, f, Seattle
2017 — Sylvia Fowles, c, Minnesota
2016 — Nneka Ogwumike, f, Los Angeles
2015 — Elena Delle Donne, g-f, Chicago
2014 — Maya Moore, f, Minnesota
2013 — Candace Parker, f, Los Angeles
2012 — Tina Charles, c, Connecticut
2011 — Tamika Catchings, f, Indiana
2010 — Lauren Jackson, f-c, Seattle
2009 — Diana Taurasi, g, Phoenix
2008 — Candace Parker, f, Los Angeles
2007 — Lauren Jackson, f-c, Seattle
2006 — Lisa Leslie, c, Los Angeles
2005 — Sheryl Swoopes, g-f, Houston
2004 — Lisa Leslie, c, Los Angeles
2003 — Lauren Jackson, f-c, Seattle
2002 — Sheryl Swoopes, g-f, Houston
2001 — Lisa Leslie, c, Los Angeles
2000 — Sheryl Swoopes, g-f, Houston
1999 — Yolanda Griffith, c, Sacramento
1998 — Cynthia Cooper, g, Houston
1997 — Cynthia Cooper, g, Houston
