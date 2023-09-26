WNBA Most Valuable Players

2023 — Breanna Stewart, f, New York 2022 — A’ja Wilson, f, Las Vegas 2021 — Jonquel Jones, f-c, Connecticut…

2023 — Breanna Stewart, f, New York

2022 — A’ja Wilson, f, Las Vegas

2021 — Jonquel Jones, f-c, Connecticut

2020 — A’ja Wilson, f, Las Vegas

2019 — Elena Della Donne, f, Washington

2018 — Breanna Stewart, f, Seattle

2017 — Sylvia Fowles, c, Minnesota

2016 — Nneka Ogwumike, f, Los Angeles

2015 — Elena Delle Donne, g-f, Chicago

2014 — Maya Moore, f, Minnesota

2013 — Candace Parker, f, Los Angeles

2012 — Tina Charles, c, Connecticut

2011 — Tamika Catchings, f, Indiana

2010 — Lauren Jackson, f-c, Seattle

2009 — Diana Taurasi, g, Phoenix

2008 — Candace Parker, f, Los Angeles

2007 — Lauren Jackson, f-c, Seattle

2006 — Lisa Leslie, c, Los Angeles

2005 — Sheryl Swoopes, g-f, Houston

2004 — Lisa Leslie, c, Los Angeles

2003 — Lauren Jackson, f-c, Seattle

2002 — Sheryl Swoopes, g-f, Houston

2001 — Lisa Leslie, c, Los Angeles

2000 — Sheryl Swoopes, g-f, Houston

1999 — Yolanda Griffith, c, Sacramento

1998 — Cynthia Cooper, g, Houston

1997 — Cynthia Cooper, g, Houston

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.