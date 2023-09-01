Labor Day: Travel, gas prices up | Labor Day events in DC area | Expect crowded airports and full flights | What’s open, what’s closed
Live Radio
Home » Sports » Winger Bradley Barcola moves…

Winger Bradley Barcola moves from struggling Lyon to French champion Paris Saint-Germain

The Associated Press

September 1, 2023, 8:02 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

French champion Paris Saint-Germain has signed winger Bradley Barcola from struggling Lyon on a five-year deal.

The 20-year-old Frenchman scored seven goals last season and impressed his with skill and speed. He is part of France’s under-21 side.

The transfer, announced by PSG late Thursday, is reportedly worth 50 million euros ($54 million).

PSG is rebuilding its attack after losing Lionel Messi to Inter Miami and selling Neymar to Al Hilal in the cash-rich Saudi Pro League.

Lyon is 17th in the 18-team French league, with only one point from three games so far.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up