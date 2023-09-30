Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT AMERICAN LEAGUE W L Pct WCGB y-Tampa Bay 98 63 .609 +9½ Toronto 89 72 .553 +½…

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB y-Tampa Bay 98 63 .609 +9½ Toronto 89 72 .553 +½ Houston 88 72 .550 _ Seattle 87 73 .544 1

y-clinched wild card

___

Friday’s Games

Toronto 11, Tampa Bay 4

San Diego 3, Chicago White Sox 2

Houston 2, Arizona 1

Seattle 8, Texas 0

Saturday’s Games

Tampa Bay 7, Toronto 5, 10 innings

San Diego at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 7:15 p.m.

Houston at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Tampa Bay (Bradley 5-8) at Toronto (Gausman 12-9), 3:07 p.m.

Houston (TBD) at Arizona (TBD), 3:10 p.m.

San Diego (TBD) at Chicago White Sox (Ureña 0-7), 3:10 p.m.

Texas (TBD) at Seattle (Kirby 12-10), 3:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB y-Philadelphia 89 71 .556 +5½ Arizona 84 76 .525 +½ Miami 83 76 .522 _ Chicago 82 78 .513 1½ Cincinnati 82 78 .513 1½ San Diego 80 80 .500 3½

y-clinched wild card

___

Friday’s Games

Miami 4, Pittsburgh 3

San Diego 3, Chicago White Sox 2

Cincinnati 19, St. Louis 2

Milwaukee 4, Chicago Cubs 3, 10 innings

Houston 2, Arizona 1

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, ppd.

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 4, Philadelphia 3, 1st game

Miami at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:40 p.m., 2nd game

Houston at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Miami (TBD) at Pittsburgh (TBD), 3:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Steele 16-5) at Milwaukee (Houser 7-5), 3:10 p.m.

Houston (TBD) at Arizona (TBD), 3:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nelson 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (Butto 1-3), 3:10 p.m.

San Diego (TBD) at Chicago White Sox (Ureña 0-7), 3:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Greene 4-6) at St. Louis (Mikolas 8-13), 3:15 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

___

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.