Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|y-Tampa Bay
|98
|63
|.609
|+9½
|Toronto
|89
|72
|.553
|+½
|Houston
|88
|72
|.550
|_
|Seattle
|87
|73
|.544
|1
y-clinched wild card
___
Friday’s Games
Toronto 11, Tampa Bay 4
San Diego 3, Chicago White Sox 2
Houston 2, Arizona 1
Seattle 8, Texas 0
Saturday’s Games
Tampa Bay 7, Toronto 5, 10 innings
San Diego at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
Texas at Seattle, 7:15 p.m.
Houston at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Tampa Bay (Bradley 5-8) at Toronto (Gausman 12-9), 3:07 p.m.
Houston (TBD) at Arizona (TBD), 3:10 p.m.
San Diego (TBD) at Chicago White Sox (Ureña 0-7), 3:10 p.m.
Texas (TBD) at Seattle (Kirby 12-10), 3:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|y-Philadelphia
|89
|71
|.556
|+5½
|Arizona
|84
|76
|.525
|+½
|Miami
|83
|76
|.522
|_
|Chicago
|82
|78
|.513
|1½
|Cincinnati
|82
|78
|.513
|1½
|San Diego
|80
|80
|.500
|3½
y-clinched wild card
___
Friday’s Games
Miami 4, Pittsburgh 3
San Diego 3, Chicago White Sox 2
Cincinnati 19, St. Louis 2
Milwaukee 4, Chicago Cubs 3, 10 innings
Houston 2, Arizona 1
Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, ppd.
Saturday’s Games
N.Y. Mets 4, Philadelphia 3, 1st game
Miami at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.
San Diego at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:40 p.m., 2nd game
Houston at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Miami (TBD) at Pittsburgh (TBD), 3:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Steele 16-5) at Milwaukee (Houser 7-5), 3:10 p.m.
Houston (TBD) at Arizona (TBD), 3:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Nelson 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (Butto 1-3), 3:10 p.m.
San Diego (TBD) at Chicago White Sox (Ureña 0-7), 3:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Greene 4-6) at St. Louis (Mikolas 8-13), 3:15 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Miami at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.
___
