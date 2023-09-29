Live Radio
Wild Card Glance

The Associated Press

September 29, 2023, 9:59 AM

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB
y-Tampa Bay 97 62 .610 +10
Toronto 88 71 .553 +1
Houston 87 72 .547 _
Seattle 86 73 .541 1

y-clinched wild card

___

Thursday’s Games

Chicago White Sox 3, Arizona 1

Toronto 6, N.Y. Yankees 0

Seattle 3, Texas 2

Friday’s Games

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

San Diego at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.

Houston at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Tampa Bay (Littell 3-6) at Toronto (TBD), 3:07 p.m.

San Diego (Wacha 13-4) at Chicago White Sox (Clevinger 9-8), 7:10 p.m.

Texas (TBD) at Seattle (Castillo 14-8), 7:15 p.m.

Houston (Verlander 12-8) at Arizona (Kelly 12-7), 8:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Houston at Arizona, 3:10 p.m.

San Diego at Chicago White Sox, 3:10 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 3:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB
y-Philadelphia 89 70 .560 +6½
Arizona 84 75 .528 +1½
Miami 82 76 .519 _
Chicago 82 77 .516 ½
Cincinnati 81 78 .509
San Diego 79 80 .497

y-clinched wild card

___

Thursday’s Games

Chicago White Sox 3, Arizona 1

Pittsburgh 3, Philadelphia 2

Atlanta 5, Chicago Cubs 3

Miami at N.Y. Mets, sus.

Friday’s Games

Miami at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Houston at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Miami (Cabrera 7-7) at Pittsburgh (Priester 3-2), 6:35 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Wicks 4-1) at Milwaukee (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Sánchez 3-5) at N.Y. Mets (Quintana 3-6), 7:10 p.m.

San Diego (Wacha 13-4) at Chicago White Sox (Clevinger 9-8), 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Phillips 1-0) at St. Louis (Rom 1-4), 7:15 p.m.

Houston (Verlander 12-8) at Arizona (Kelly 12-7), 8:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Miami at Pittsburgh, 3:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 3:10 p.m.

Houston at Arizona, 3:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 3:10 p.m.

San Diego at Chicago White Sox, 3:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 3:15 p.m.

___

