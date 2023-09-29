Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|y-Tampa Bay
|97
|62
|.610
|+10
|Toronto
|88
|71
|.553
|+1
|Houston
|87
|72
|.547
|_
|Seattle
|86
|73
|.541
|1
y-clinched wild card
___
Thursday’s Games
Chicago White Sox 3, Arizona 1
Toronto 6, N.Y. Yankees 0
Seattle 3, Texas 2
Friday’s Games
Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
San Diego at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.
Houston at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Texas at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Tampa Bay (Littell 3-6) at Toronto (TBD), 3:07 p.m.
San Diego (Wacha 13-4) at Chicago White Sox (Clevinger 9-8), 7:10 p.m.
Texas (TBD) at Seattle (Castillo 14-8), 7:15 p.m.
Houston (Verlander 12-8) at Arizona (Kelly 12-7), 8:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Tampa Bay at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Houston at Arizona, 3:10 p.m.
San Diego at Chicago White Sox, 3:10 p.m.
Texas at Seattle, 3:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|y-Philadelphia
|89
|70
|.560
|+6½
|Arizona
|84
|75
|.528
|+1½
|Miami
|82
|76
|.519
|_
|Chicago
|82
|77
|.516
|½
|Cincinnati
|81
|78
|.509
|1½
|San Diego
|79
|80
|.497
|3½
y-clinched wild card
___
Thursday’s Games
Chicago White Sox 3, Arizona 1
Pittsburgh 3, Philadelphia 2
Atlanta 5, Chicago Cubs 3
Miami at N.Y. Mets, sus.
Friday’s Games
Miami at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
San Diego at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Houston at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Miami (Cabrera 7-7) at Pittsburgh (Priester 3-2), 6:35 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Wicks 4-1) at Milwaukee (TBD), 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Sánchez 3-5) at N.Y. Mets (Quintana 3-6), 7:10 p.m.
San Diego (Wacha 13-4) at Chicago White Sox (Clevinger 9-8), 7:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Phillips 1-0) at St. Louis (Rom 1-4), 7:15 p.m.
Houston (Verlander 12-8) at Arizona (Kelly 12-7), 8:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Miami at Pittsburgh, 3:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 3:10 p.m.
Houston at Arizona, 3:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 3:10 p.m.
San Diego at Chicago White Sox, 3:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at St. Louis, 3:15 p.m.
___
