Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT AMERICAN LEAGUE W L Pct WCGB y-Tampa Bay 97 62 .610 +10 Toronto 88 71 .553 +1…

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB y-Tampa Bay 97 62 .610 +10 Toronto 88 71 .553 +1 Houston 87 72 .547 _ Seattle 86 73 .541 1

y-clinched wild card

___

Thursday’s Games

Chicago White Sox 3, Arizona 1

Toronto 6, N.Y. Yankees 0

Seattle 3, Texas 2

Friday’s Games

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

San Diego at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.

Houston at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Tampa Bay (Littell 3-6) at Toronto (TBD), 3:07 p.m.

San Diego (Wacha 13-4) at Chicago White Sox (Clevinger 9-8), 7:10 p.m.

Texas (TBD) at Seattle (Castillo 14-8), 7:15 p.m.

Houston (Verlander 12-8) at Arizona (Kelly 12-7), 8:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Houston at Arizona, 3:10 p.m.

San Diego at Chicago White Sox, 3:10 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 3:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB y-Philadelphia 89 70 .560 +6½ Arizona 84 75 .528 +1½ Miami 82 76 .519 _ Chicago 82 77 .516 ½ Cincinnati 81 78 .509 1½ San Diego 79 80 .497 3½

y-clinched wild card

___

Thursday’s Games

Chicago White Sox 3, Arizona 1

Pittsburgh 3, Philadelphia 2

Atlanta 5, Chicago Cubs 3

Miami at N.Y. Mets, sus.

Friday’s Games

Miami at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Houston at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Miami (Cabrera 7-7) at Pittsburgh (Priester 3-2), 6:35 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Wicks 4-1) at Milwaukee (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Sánchez 3-5) at N.Y. Mets (Quintana 3-6), 7:10 p.m.

San Diego (Wacha 13-4) at Chicago White Sox (Clevinger 9-8), 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Phillips 1-0) at St. Louis (Rom 1-4), 7:15 p.m.

Houston (Verlander 12-8) at Arizona (Kelly 12-7), 8:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Miami at Pittsburgh, 3:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 3:10 p.m.

Houston at Arizona, 3:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 3:10 p.m.

San Diego at Chicago White Sox, 3:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 3:15 p.m.

___

