Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB z-Tampa Bay 97 62 .610 +10 Toronto 87 71 .551 +½ Houston 87 72 .547 _ Seattle 85 73 .538 1½

z-clinched playoff berth

Wednesday’s Games

Arizona 3, Chicago White Sox 0

Tampa Bay 5, Boston 0

Cleveland 4, Cincinnati 3

N.Y. Yankees 6, Toronto 0

Houston 8, Seattle 3

Thursday’s Games

Arizona at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Tampa Bay (Civale 7-4) at Toronto (Ryu 3-3), 7:07 p.m.

San Diego (Martinez 5-4) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 7-8), 7:40 p.m.

Houston (France 11-6) at Arizona (Gallen 17-8), 9:40 p.m.

Texas (Eovaldi 12-4) at Seattle (Woo 4-5), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

San Diego at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 7:15 p.m.

Houston at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB y-Philadelphia 89 69 .563 +7 Arizona 84 74 .532 +2 Chicago 82 76 .519 _ Miami 82 76 .519 _ Cincinnati 81 78 .509 1½ San Diego 79 80 .497 3½

y-clinched wild card

Wednesday’s Games

Arizona 3, Chicago White Sox 0

N.Y. Mets 11, Miami 2, 1st game

Cleveland 4, Cincinnati 3

Philadelphia 7, Pittsburgh 6

Atlanta 6, Chicago Cubs 5, 10 innings

Miami 4, N.Y. Mets 2, 2nd game

San Diego 5, San Francisco 2, 10 innings

Thursday’s Games

Arizona at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Miami (TBD) at Pittsburgh (TBD), 6:35 p.m.

Philadelphia (Walker 15-5) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 8-8), 7:10 p.m.

San Diego (Martinez 5-4) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 7-8), 7:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 6-8) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 5-1), 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Williamson 4-5) at St. Louis (Woodford 2-2), 8:15 p.m.

Houston (France 11-6) at Arizona (Gallen 17-8), 9:40 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Miami at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

Houston at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

