Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|z-Tampa Bay
|97
|62
|.610
|+10
|Toronto
|87
|71
|.551
|+½
|Houston
|87
|72
|.547
|_
|Seattle
|85
|73
|.538
|1½
z-clinched playoff berth
___
Wednesday’s Games
Arizona 3, Chicago White Sox 0
Tampa Bay 5, Boston 0
Cleveland 4, Cincinnati 3
N.Y. Yankees 6, Toronto 0
Houston 8, Seattle 3
Thursday’s Games
Arizona at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Texas at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Tampa Bay (Civale 7-4) at Toronto (Ryu 3-3), 7:07 p.m.
San Diego (Martinez 5-4) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 7-8), 7:40 p.m.
Houston (France 11-6) at Arizona (Gallen 17-8), 9:40 p.m.
Texas (Eovaldi 12-4) at Seattle (Woo 4-5), 10:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Tampa Bay at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
San Diego at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
Texas at Seattle, 7:15 p.m.
Houston at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|y-Philadelphia
|89
|69
|.563
|+7
|Arizona
|84
|74
|.532
|+2
|Chicago
|82
|76
|.519
|_
|Miami
|82
|76
|.519
|_
|Cincinnati
|81
|78
|.509
|1½
|San Diego
|79
|80
|.497
|3½
y-clinched wild card
___
Wednesday’s Games
Arizona 3, Chicago White Sox 0
N.Y. Mets 11, Miami 2, 1st game
Cleveland 4, Cincinnati 3
Philadelphia 7, Pittsburgh 6
Atlanta 6, Chicago Cubs 5, 10 innings
Miami 4, N.Y. Mets 2, 2nd game
San Diego 5, San Francisco 2, 10 innings
Thursday’s Games
Arizona at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Miami (TBD) at Pittsburgh (TBD), 6:35 p.m.
Philadelphia (Walker 15-5) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 8-8), 7:10 p.m.
San Diego (Martinez 5-4) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 7-8), 7:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 6-8) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 5-1), 8:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Williamson 4-5) at St. Louis (Woodford 2-2), 8:15 p.m.
Houston (France 11-6) at Arizona (Gallen 17-8), 9:40 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Miami at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
San Diego at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.
Houston at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.
___
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.