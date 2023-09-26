Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT AMERICAN LEAGUE W L Pct WCGB z-Tampa Bay 95 62 .605 +9 Toronto 87 69 .558 +1½…

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB z-Tampa Bay 95 62 .605 +9 Toronto 87 69 .558 +1½ Houston 86 71 .548 _ Seattle 84 72 .538 1½

z-clinched playoff berth

___

Monday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 6, Arizona 4

Houston 5, Seattle 1

Arizona at Chicago White Sox, ppd.

Tuesday’s Games

Cincinnati at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Arizona at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 10:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Arizona (Pfaadt 2-9) at Chicago White Sox (Toussaint 4-7), 2:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Abbott 8-5) at Cleveland (Bieber 5-6), 6:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Glasnow 9-7) at Boston (Bello 12-10), 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 14-4) at Toronto (Berríos 11-11), 7:07 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 12-11) at Seattle (Miller 8-6), 9:40 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Arizona at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB Philadelphia 87 69 .558 +5 Arizona 82 74 .526 _ Chicago 82 74 .526 _ Miami 81 75 .519 1 Cincinnati 80 77 .510 2½

___

Monday’s Games

Tuesday’s Games

Cincinnati at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Arizona at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Arizona (Pfaadt 2-9) at Chicago White Sox (Toussaint 4-7), 2:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Abbott 8-5) at Cleveland (Bieber 5-6), 6:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Oviedo 9-14) at Philadelphia (Suárez 4-6), 6:40 p.m.

Miami (Pérez 5-6) at N.Y. Mets (Senga 12-7), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Taillon 8-10) at Atlanta (TBD), 7:20 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Arizona at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

___

