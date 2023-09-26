Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|z-Tampa Bay
|95
|62
|.605
|+9
|Toronto
|87
|69
|.558
|+1½
|Houston
|86
|71
|.548
|_
|Seattle
|84
|72
|.538
|1½
z-clinched playoff berth
___
Monday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 6, Arizona 4
Houston 5, Seattle 1
Arizona at Chicago White Sox, ppd.
Tuesday’s Games
Cincinnati at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Arizona at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.
Houston at Seattle, 10:05 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Arizona (Pfaadt 2-9) at Chicago White Sox (Toussaint 4-7), 2:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Abbott 8-5) at Cleveland (Bieber 5-6), 6:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Glasnow 9-7) at Boston (Bello 12-10), 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cole 14-4) at Toronto (Berríos 11-11), 7:07 p.m.
Houston (Valdez 12-11) at Seattle (Miller 8-6), 9:40 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Arizona at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Texas at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|Philadelphia
|87
|69
|.558
|+5
|Arizona
|82
|74
|.526
|_
|Chicago
|82
|74
|.526
|_
|Miami
|81
|75
|.519
|1
|Cincinnati
|80
|77
|.510
|2½
___
Monday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 6, Arizona 4
Arizona at Chicago White Sox, ppd.
Tuesday’s Games
Cincinnati at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.
Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Arizona at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Arizona (Pfaadt 2-9) at Chicago White Sox (Toussaint 4-7), 2:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Abbott 8-5) at Cleveland (Bieber 5-6), 6:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Oviedo 9-14) at Philadelphia (Suárez 4-6), 6:40 p.m.
Miami (Pérez 5-6) at N.Y. Mets (Senga 12-7), 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Taillon 8-10) at Atlanta (TBD), 7:20 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Arizona at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
___
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.