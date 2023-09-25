Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT AMERICAN LEAGUE W L Pct WCGB z-Tampa Bay 95 62 .605 +9½ Toronto 87 69 .558 +2…

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB z-Tampa Bay 95 62 .605 +9½ Toronto 87 69 .558 +2 Houston 85 71 .545 _ Seattle 84 71 .542 ½

z-clinched playoff berth

___

Sunday’s Games

Toronto 9, Tampa Bay 5

Arizona 7, N.Y. Yankees 1

Kansas City 6, Houston 5

Texas 9, Seattle 8

Monday’s Games

Arizona at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Arizona at Chicago White Sox, ppd.

Tuesday’s Games

Cincinnati (Greene 4-6) at Cleveland (Giolito 8-14), 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (King 4-7) at Toronto (Gausman 12-9), 7:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Civale 7-4) at Boston (Houck 5-9), 7:10 p.m.

Arizona (Davies 2-5) at Chicago White Sox (Scholtens 1-9), 7:40 p.m.

Houston (Javier 9-4) at Seattle (Kirby 11-10), 10:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Arizona at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB Philadelphia 87 69 .558 +5 Arizona 82 73 .529 +½ Chicago 82 74 .526 _ Miami 81 75 .519 1 Cincinnati 80 77 .510 2½

___

Sunday’s Games

Cincinnati 4, Pittsburgh 2

Miami 6, Milwaukee 1

Arizona 7, N.Y. Yankees 1

Chicago Cubs 4, Colorado 3

Philadelphia 5, N.Y. Mets 2

Monday’s Games

Arizona at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Arizona at Chicago White Sox, ppd.

Tuesday’s Games

Cincinnati (Greene 4-6) at Cleveland (Giolito 8-14), 6:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Keller 13-9) at Philadelphia (Nola 12-9), 6:40 p.m.

Miami (Garrett 9-6) at N.Y. Mets (Lucchesi 3-0), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Steele 16-5) at Atlanta (Elder 12-4), 7:20 p.m.

Arizona (Davies 2-5) at Chicago White Sox (Scholtens 1-9), 7:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Arizona at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

___

