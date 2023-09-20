Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|z-Tampa Bay
|93
|59
|.612
|+9½
|Toronto
|84
|67
|.556
|+1
|Seattle
|83
|68
|.550
|_
|Texas
|83
|68
|.550
|_
z-clinched playoff berth
___
Tuesday’s Games
Tampa Bay 6, L.A. Angels 2
Toronto 7, N.Y. Yankees 1
Minnesota 7, Cincinnati 0
Texas 6, Boston 4
Seattle 7, Oakland 2
Wednesday’s Games
Minnesota at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.
Boston at Texas, 2:05 p.m.
Seattle at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
L.A. Angels (Canning 7-7) at Tampa Bay (Eflin 15-8), 1:10 p.m.
Toronto (Berríos 11-10) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 13-4), 7:05 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Toronto at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Arizona at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Seattle at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|Philadelphia
|82
|69
|.543
|+3
|Arizona
|80
|72
|.526
|+½
|Chicago
|79
|72
|.523
|_
|Miami
|79
|73
|.520
|½
|Cincinnati
|79
|74
|.516
|1
|San Francisco
|76
|75
|.503
|3
___
Tuesday’s Games
Miami 4, N.Y. Mets 3
Atlanta 9, Philadelphia 3
Minnesota 7, Cincinnati 0
Chicago Cubs 14, Pittsburgh 1
Arizona 8, San Francisco 4
Wednesday’s Games
Philadelphia at Atlanta, 12:20 p.m.
Minnesota at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.
San Francisco at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
N.Y. Mets (Peterson 3-8) at Philadelphia (Suárez 3-6), 7:15 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Oviedo 8-14) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 6-7), 7:40 p.m.
San Francisco (Winn 1-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Pepiot 2-1), 10:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Colorado at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Milwaukee at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Arizona at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
___
