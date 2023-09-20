Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT AMERICAN LEAGUE W L Pct WCGB z-Tampa Bay 93 59 .612 +9½ Toronto 84 67 .556 +1…

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB z-Tampa Bay 93 59 .612 +9½ Toronto 84 67 .556 +1 Seattle 83 68 .550 _ Texas 83 68 .550 _

z-clinched playoff berth

Tuesday’s Games

Tampa Bay 6, L.A. Angels 2

Toronto 7, N.Y. Yankees 1

Minnesota 7, Cincinnati 0

Texas 6, Boston 4

Seattle 7, Oakland 2

Wednesday’s Games

Minnesota at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.

Boston at Texas, 2:05 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

L.A. Angels (Canning 7-7) at Tampa Bay (Eflin 15-8), 1:10 p.m.

Toronto (Berríos 11-10) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 13-4), 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Arizona at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Seattle at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB Philadelphia 82 69 .543 +3 Arizona 80 72 .526 +½ Chicago 79 72 .523 _ Miami 79 73 .520 ½ Cincinnati 79 74 .516 1 San Francisco 76 75 .503 3

Tuesday’s Games

Miami 4, N.Y. Mets 3

Atlanta 9, Philadelphia 3

Minnesota 7, Cincinnati 0

Chicago Cubs 14, Pittsburgh 1

Arizona 8, San Francisco 4

Wednesday’s Games

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 12:20 p.m.

Minnesota at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

N.Y. Mets (Peterson 3-8) at Philadelphia (Suárez 3-6), 7:15 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Oviedo 8-14) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 6-7), 7:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Winn 1-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Pepiot 2-1), 10:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Colorado at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Milwaukee at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Arizona at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

