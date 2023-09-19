Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|z-Tampa Bay
|92
|59
|.609
|+9½
|Toronto
|83
|67
|.553
|+1
|Seattle
|82
|68
|.547
|_
|Texas
|82
|68
|.547
|_
z-clinched playoff berth
___
Monday’s Games
Cincinnati 7, Minnesota 3
Boston 4, Texas 2
Seattle 5, Oakland 0
Tuesday’s Games
L.A. Angels at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Minnesota at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Boston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Seattle at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Minnesota (Ober 7-6) at Cincinnati (Greene 4-6), 12:35 p.m.
Boston (Bello 12-9) at Texas (Gray 8-8), 2:05 p.m.
Seattle (Kirby 10-10) at Oakland (Estes 0-0), 3:37 p.m.
L.A. Angels (TBD) at Tampa Bay (Civale 7-3), 6:40 p.m.
Toronto (Gausman 11-9) at N.Y. Yankees (King 4-6), 7:05 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
L.A. Angels at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|Philadelphia
|82
|68
|.547
|+4
|Arizona
|79
|72
|.523
|+½
|Cincinnati
|79
|73
|.520
|_
|Chicago
|78
|72
|.520
|_
|Miami
|78
|73
|.517
|½
|San Francisco
|76
|74
|.507
|2
___
Monday’s Games
Cincinnati 7, Minnesota 3
N.Y. Mets 2, Miami 1
Philadelphia 7, Atlanta 1
Tuesday’s Games
Minnesota at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Philadelphia (Nola 12-9) at Atlanta (Elder 12-4), 12:20 p.m.
Minnesota (Ober 7-6) at Cincinnati (Greene 4-6), 12:35 p.m.
San Francisco (Webb 10-12) at Arizona (Kelly 11-7), 3:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Senga 11-7) at Miami (Pérez 5-5), 6:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Keller 12-9) at Chicago Cubs (Taillon 7-10), 7:40 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 7:15 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
___
