Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT AMERICAN LEAGUE W L Pct WCGB z-Tampa Bay 92 59 .609 +9½ Toronto 83 67 .553 +1…

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB z-Tampa Bay 92 59 .609 +9½ Toronto 83 67 .553 +1 Seattle 82 68 .547 _ Texas 82 68 .547 _

z-clinched playoff berth

Monday’s Games

Cincinnati 7, Minnesota 3

Boston 4, Texas 2

Seattle 5, Oakland 0

Tuesday’s Games

L.A. Angels at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Minnesota at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Minnesota (Ober 7-6) at Cincinnati (Greene 4-6), 12:35 p.m.

Boston (Bello 12-9) at Texas (Gray 8-8), 2:05 p.m.

Seattle (Kirby 10-10) at Oakland (Estes 0-0), 3:37 p.m.

L.A. Angels (TBD) at Tampa Bay (Civale 7-3), 6:40 p.m.

Toronto (Gausman 11-9) at N.Y. Yankees (King 4-6), 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

L.A. Angels at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB Philadelphia 82 68 .547 +4 Arizona 79 72 .523 +½ Cincinnati 79 73 .520 _ Chicago 78 72 .520 _ Miami 78 73 .517 ½ San Francisco 76 74 .507 2

Monday’s Games

Cincinnati 7, Minnesota 3

N.Y. Mets 2, Miami 1

Philadelphia 7, Atlanta 1

Tuesday’s Games

Minnesota at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Philadelphia (Nola 12-9) at Atlanta (Elder 12-4), 12:20 p.m.

Minnesota (Ober 7-6) at Cincinnati (Greene 4-6), 12:35 p.m.

San Francisco (Webb 10-12) at Arizona (Kelly 11-7), 3:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Senga 11-7) at Miami (Pérez 5-5), 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Keller 12-9) at Chicago Cubs (Taillon 7-10), 7:40 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 7:15 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

