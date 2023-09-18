Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT AMERICAN LEAGUE W L Pct WCGB z-Tampa Bay 92 59 .609 +9 Toronto 83 67 .553 +½…

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB z-Tampa Bay 92 59 .609 +9 Toronto 83 67 .553 +½ Texas 82 67 .550 _ Seattle 81 68 .544 1

z-clinched playoff berth

___

Sunday’s Games

Cleveland 9, Texas 2

Toronto 3, Boston 2

Baltimore 5, Tampa Bay 4, 11 innings

L.A. Dodgers 6, Seattle 1

Monday’s Games

Minnesota at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Boston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

L.A. Angels (Sandoval 7-13) at Tampa Bay (Bradley 5-7), 6:40 p.m.

Minnesota (Maeda 5-7) at Cincinnati (TBD), 6:40 p.m.

Toronto (Kikuchi 9-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 9-8), 7:05 p.m.

Boston (Houck 5-9) at Texas (Eovaldi 11-4), 8:05 p.m.

Seattle (Castillo 13-7) at Oakland (Blackburn 4-5), 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Minnesota at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.

Boston at Texas, 2:05 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB Philadelphia 81 68 .544 +3½ Arizona 79 72 .523 +½ Chicago 78 72 .520 _ Miami 78 72 .520 _ Cincinnati 78 73 .517 ½ San Francisco 76 74 .507 2

___

Sunday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 8, Cincinnati 4

Miami 16, Atlanta 2

St. Louis 6, Philadelphia 5

San Francisco 11, Colorado 10

L.A. Dodgers 6, Seattle 1

Arizona 6, Chicago Cubs 2

Monday’s Games

Minnesota at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Minnesota (Maeda 5-7) at Cincinnati (TBD), 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Lucchesi 3-0) at Miami (Garrett 9-6), 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Sánchez 2-4) at Atlanta (Strider 17-5), 7:20 p.m.

Pittsburgh (TBD) at Chicago Cubs (Assad 3-3), 7:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Cobb 7-6) at Arizona (Gallen 15-8), 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 12:20 p.m.

Minnesota at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

___

