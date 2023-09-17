Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|Tampa Bay
|92
|58
|.613
|+9½
|Texas
|82
|66
|.554
|+½
|Toronto
|82
|67
|.550
|_
|Seattle
|81
|67
|.547
|½
___
Saturday’s Games
Toronto 4, Boston 3, 13 innings
Cleveland 2, Texas 1
Baltimore 8, Tampa Bay 0
L.A. Dodgers 6, Seattle 2, 11 innings
Sunday’s Games
Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.
Boston at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.
Texas at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Minnesota (Ryan 10-9) at Cincinnati (TBD), 6:40 p.m.
Boston (Crawford 6-7) at Texas (Montgomery 9-11), 8:05 p.m.
Seattle (Woo 3-4) at Oakland (Sears 5-11), 9:40 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
L.A. Angels at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Minnesota at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Boston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Seattle at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|Philadelphia
|81
|67
|.547
|+4
|Chicago
|78
|71
|.523
|+½
|Arizona
|78
|72
|.520
|_
|Cincinnati
|78
|72
|.520
|_
|Miami
|77
|72
|.517
|½
|San Francisco
|75
|74
|.503
|2½
___
Saturday’s Games
Colorado 9, San Francisco 5, 1st game
Miami 11, Atlanta 5
Philadelphia 6, St. Louis 1
Cincinnati 3, N.Y. Mets 2
Colorado 5, San Francisco 2, 2nd game
Arizona 7, Chicago Cubs 6, 13 innings
L.A. Dodgers 6, Seattle 2, 11 innings
Sunday’s Games
Atlanta at Miami, 1:40 p.m.
Cincinnati at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
San Francisco at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Arizona, 7:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Minnesota (Ryan 10-9) at Cincinnati (TBD), 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Lucchesi 3-0) at Miami (Garrett 9-6), 6:40 p.m.
Philadelphia (Wheeler 11-6) at Atlanta (Wright 0-2), 7:20 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Minnesota at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
___
