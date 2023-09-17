Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT AMERICAN LEAGUE W L Pct WCGB Tampa Bay 92 58 .613 +9½ Texas 82 66 .554 +½…

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB Tampa Bay 92 58 .613 +9½ Texas 82 66 .554 +½ Toronto 82 67 .550 _ Seattle 81 67 .547 ½

Saturday’s Games

Toronto 4, Boston 3, 13 innings

Cleveland 2, Texas 1

Baltimore 8, Tampa Bay 0

L.A. Dodgers 6, Seattle 2, 11 innings

Sunday’s Games

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.

Texas at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Minnesota (Ryan 10-9) at Cincinnati (TBD), 6:40 p.m.

Boston (Crawford 6-7) at Texas (Montgomery 9-11), 8:05 p.m.

Seattle (Woo 3-4) at Oakland (Sears 5-11), 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

L.A. Angels at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Minnesota at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB Philadelphia 81 67 .547 +4 Chicago 78 71 .523 +½ Arizona 78 72 .520 _ Cincinnati 78 72 .520 _ Miami 77 72 .517 ½ San Francisco 75 74 .503 2½

Saturday’s Games

Colorado 9, San Francisco 5, 1st game

Miami 11, Atlanta 5

Philadelphia 6, St. Louis 1

Cincinnati 3, N.Y. Mets 2

Colorado 5, San Francisco 2, 2nd game

Arizona 7, Chicago Cubs 6, 13 innings

L.A. Dodgers 6, Seattle 2, 11 innings

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta at Miami, 1:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

San Francisco at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Arizona, 7:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Minnesota (Ryan 10-9) at Cincinnati (TBD), 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Lucchesi 3-0) at Miami (Garrett 9-6), 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Wheeler 11-6) at Atlanta (Wright 0-2), 7:20 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Minnesota at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

