White Sox play the Tigers with 1-0 series lead

Chicago White Sox (55-86, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (64-77, third in the AL Central)

Detroit; Saturday, 6:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Jose Urena (0-0); Tigers: Tarik Skubal (4-3, 3.77 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 66 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Tigers -186, White Sox +155; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox lead 1-0 in a three-game series against the Detroit Tigers.

Detroit has gone 29-41 in home games and 64-77 overall. The Tigers have the 10th-ranked team ERA in the AL at 4.48.

Chicago is 27-46 on the road and 55-86 overall. The White Sox have a 22-14 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

Saturday’s game is the 12th time these teams match up this season. The Tigers are ahead 6-5 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Vierling has a .269 batting average to lead the Tigers, and has 15 doubles, three triples and seven home runs. Kerry Carpenter is 14-for-40 with three RBI over the last 10 games.

Luis Robert leads Chicago with 35 home runs while slugging .558. Yoan Moncada is 16-for-33 with three home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 5-5, .249 batting average, 3.44 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

White Sox: 3-7, .250 batting average, 6.26 ERA, outscored by 27 runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Matt Vierling: day-to-day (elbow), Matt Manning: 15-Day IL (foot), Riley Greene: 10-Day IL (elbow), Andrew Vasquez: 15-Day IL (calf), Mason Englert: 15-Day IL (hip), Tyler Alexander: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow), Freddy Pacheco: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Meadows: 60-Day IL (anxiety), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow)

White Sox: Jimmy Lambert: 15-Day IL (ankle), Liam Hendriks: 60-Day IL (elbow), Romy Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Crochet: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Foster: 60-Day IL (forearm)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

