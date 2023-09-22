White Sox place right-hander Michael Kopech on IL after cyst removed from right knee

BOSTON (AP) — The Chicago White Sox placed right-hander Michael Kopech on the 15-day injured list after he underwent surgery…

BOSTON (AP) — The Chicago White Sox placed right-hander Michael Kopech on the 15-day injured list after he underwent surgery to remove a cyst from his right knee.

The team said the 27-year-old Kopech had the surgery Friday morning and the recovery time is six to eight weeks.

To take his spot on the roster, the club recalled righty Yohan Ramírez from Triple-A Charlotte.

Kopech finished the season with a 5-12 record and a 5.43 ERA in 30 games, making 27 starts.

He came to the White Sox in December 2016 along with Yoan Moncada and two other prospects from the Red Sox in a deal that sent ace lefty Chris Sale to Boston.

Chicago (58-95) is looking to avoid just its second 100-loss season in 53 years and only the fifth in club history.

