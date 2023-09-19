Wednesday’s Time Schedule

All Times EDT
Wednesday, Sept. 20
MLB
Philadelphia at Atlanta, 12:20 p.m.
Minnesota at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Washington, 1:05 p.m.
Boston at Texas, 2:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Seattle at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.
San Francisco at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.
Colorado at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Detroit at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
MLS
Philadelphia at Charlotte FC, 7:30 p.m.
Chicago at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.
Atlanta at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.
Toronto FC at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
Cincinnati at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.
Austin FC at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Orlando City at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Houston, 8:30 p.m.
Nashville at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.
Los Angeles FC at Saint Louis City SC, 8:30 p.m.
Seattle at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.
FC Dallas at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.
Minnesota at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.
San Jose at Portland, 10:30 p.m.
WNBA PLAYOFFS
Connecticut at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
