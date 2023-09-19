Wednesday’s Time Schedule

All Times EDT Wednesday, Sept. 20 MLB Philadelphia at Atlanta, 12:20 p.m. Minnesota at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m. Chicago White Sox…

All Times EDT

Wednesday, Sept. 20

MLB

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 12:20 p.m.

Minnesota at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Washington, 1:05 p.m.

Boston at Texas, 2:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Detroit at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

MLS

Philadelphia at Charlotte FC, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.

Austin FC at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando City at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Nashville at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Saint Louis City SC, 8:30 p.m.

Seattle at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

FC Dallas at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

Minnesota at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

San Jose at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

WNBA PLAYOFFS

Connecticut at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.