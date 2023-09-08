Live Radio
Water breaks in both halves in Rugby World Cup matches this weekend because of hot weather in France

The Associated Press

September 8, 2023, 10:28 AM

PARIS (AP) — There will be water breaks at all matches on the first weekend of the Rugby World Cup, organizers said on Friday.

That includes the opening match — France vs. New Zealand in Paris on Friday.

The breaks will take place during both halves “at a natural break in play,” World Rugby said.

Temperatures are forecast to reach up to 34 degrees Celsius (93.2 degrees Fahrenheit) in Paris over the weekend, and 35 (95) on Saturday in Bordeaux, where Ireland play Romania.

“The process has operated at previous Rugby World Cups and across rugby more broadly when temperatures are hot or humid,” the governing body added.

Sports
