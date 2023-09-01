Wallace leads Indiana against Dallas after 20-point performance

Dallas Wings (19-16, 10-9 Western Conference) at Indiana Fever (11-24, 5-13 Eastern Conference) Indianapolis; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Dallas Wings (19-16, 10-9 Western Conference) at Indiana Fever (11-24, 5-13 Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK WNBA LINE: Wings -5.5; over/under is 168.5

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana faces the Dallas Wings after Kristy Wallace scored 20 points in the Indiana Fever’s 83-80 win against the Atlanta Dream.

The Fever are 5-12 in home games. Indiana ranks sixth in the Eastern Conference with 18.0 assists per game led by Erica Wheeler averaging 4.9.

The Wings are 9-9 on the road. Dallas ranks sixth in the Western Conference shooting 31.2% from 3-point range.

The two teams match up for the second time this season. The Wings defeated the Fever 77-76 in their last meeting on July 9. Arike Ogunbowale led the Wings with 28 points, and Aliyah Boston led the Fever with 18 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wheeler is averaging 9.8 points and 4.9 assists for the Fever. Kelsey Mitchell is averaging 21.4 points over the last 10 games for Indiana.

Satou Sabally is averaging 17.8 points, 8.4 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.8 steals for the Wings. Ogunbowale is averaging 19.3 points over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fever: 5-5, averaging 81.2 points, 33.5 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.3 points per game.

Wings: 5-5, averaging 87.2 points, 35.9 rebounds, 19.9 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.2 points.

INJURIES: Fever: Lexie Hull: out (shoulder).

Wings: Lou Lopez Senechal: out (knee), Diamond DeShields: out (knee).



The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

