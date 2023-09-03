Walker Cup Results

At St. Andrews GC (Old Course) St. Andrews, Scotland Yardage: 7,297; Par: 21 UNITED STATES 14½, GREAT BRITAIN & IRELAND…

At St. Andrews GC (Old Course) St. Andrews, Scotland Yardage: 7,297; Par: 21 UNITED STATES 14½, GREAT BRITAIN & IRELAND 11½ Sunday Foursomes United States 3, Great Britain & Ireland 1

Caleb Surratt and Ben James, U.S., def. John Gough and Matthew McClean, GB&I, 2 and 1.

Nick Dunlap and Gordon Sargent, U.S., def. Connor Graham and Calum Scott, GB&I, 1 up.

Preston Summerhays and Nick Gabrelcik, U.S., def. James Ashfield and Alex Maguire, GB&I, 2 and 1.

Liam Nolan and Mark Power, GB&I, def. Dylan Menante and Austin Greaser, U.S., 4 and 3.

Singles United States 7, Great Britain & Ireland 3

Caleb Surratt, U.S., def. Calum Scott, GB&I, 3 and 2.

Nick Dunlap, U.S., halved with Barclay Brown, GB&I.

Stewart Hagestad, U.S., def. Connor Graham, GB&I, 3 and 2.

Gordon Sargent, U.S., def. John Gough, GB&I, 1 up.

Preston Summerhays, U.S., def. James Ashfield, GB&I, 4 and 3.

Dylan Menante, U.S., halved with Matthew McClean, GB&I.

Jack Bigham, GB&I, def. Nick Grabelcik, U.S., 3 and 2.

Mark Power, GB&I, def. Ben James, U.S., 1 up.

Austin Greaser, U.S., def. Liam Nolan, GB&I, 3 and 1.

David Ford, U.S., def. Alex Maguire, GB&I, 3 and 2.

Saturday Foursomes Great Britain & Ireland 3, United States 1

Gordon Sargent and Dylan Menante, U.S., def. Barclay Brown and Mark Power, GB&I, 3 and 2.

Calum Scott and Connor Graham, GB&I, def. Caleb Surratt and Ben James, U.S., 3 and 2.

Matthew McClean and John Gough, GB&I, def. Preston Summerhays and David Ford, U.S., 1 up.

Alex Maguire and James Ashfield, GB&I, def. Nick Dunlap and Stewart Hagestad, U.S., 1 up.

Singles Great Britan & Ireland, 4½, United States 3½

Caleb Surratt, U.S., def. Barclay Brown, GB&I, 4 and 3.

Calum Scott, GB&I, def. Nick Grabelcik, U.S., 2 and 1.

Gordon Sargent, U.S., def. Jack Bigham, GB&I, 1 up.

Liam Nolan, GB&I, def. Austin Greaser, U.S., 1 up.

Mark Power, GB&I, def. David Ford, U.S., 1 up.

Preston Summerhays, U.S., halved with Matthew McClean, GB&I.

Stewart Hagestad, U.S., def. Alex Maguire, GB&I, 4 and 3.

John Gough, GB&I, def. Nick Dunlap, U.S., 6 and 5.

