Villarreal fires coach Quique Setién after 3 losses in the team’s first 4 Spanish league matches

The Associated Press

September 5, 2023, 6:59 AM

VILLARREAL, Spain (AP) — Villarreal fired coach Quique Setién on Tuesday after the team lost three of its first four matches in the Spanish league.

The club made its decision early in the two-week break for international games, with director of football Miguel Ángel Tena taking over on an interim basis.

Setién took charge of Villarreal in October after the departure of Unai Emery to English club Aston Villa, guiding the team nicknamed The Yellow Submarine to a fifth-place finish and a spot in this season’s Europa League.

Villarreal has opened the season with losses to Real Betis, Barcelona and most recently Cadiz. The only win came at Mallorca.

Villarreal thanked Setién, who has previously coached Barcelona, for taking charge “in a complicated situation” last season and promoting many youngsters to the first team.

