Veterans Reus and Hummels rescue Borussia Dortmund with 4-2 win at Freiburg in Bundesliga

BERLIN (AP) — Borussia Dortmund veterans Marco Reus and Mats Hummels scored late to earn a 4-2 win at Freiburg on Saturday and reduce talk of a crisis at the club after its poor start to the Bundesliga.

The 34-year-old Reus went on as a substitute and set up Hummels to squeeze the ball over the line from close range in the 88th minute, then sealed the win himself in the third minute of injury time.

It meant Dortmund ended a two-game winless run ahead of its visit to Paris Saint-Germain for their Champions League opener on Tuesday.

Union Berlin slumped to its second straight defeat — losing 2-1 at Wolfsburg — before its Champions League debut at Real Madrid on Wednesday.

Leipzig warmed up for Europe’s top club competition with a 3-0 win at Augsburg. Leipzig plays Swiss team Young Boys in Bern on Tuesday.

Serhou Guirassy scored a hat trick for Stuttgart to beat Mainz 3-1 away, and Cologne was beaten 3-1 at home by Hoffenheim as it celebrated 100 years of the Müngersdorfer Stadium.

Eintracht Frankfurt played Bochum later Saturday.

