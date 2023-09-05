USA TODAY SPORTS ACFA COLLEGE FOOTBALL COACHES POLL

USA TODAY SPORTS AFCA COLLEGE FOOTBALL COACHES POLL, Sept. 5, 2023.
The USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll Top 25 with first-place votes received, team’s records, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th and ranking in the preseason poll.
|Record
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. Georgia (63)
|1-0
|1647
|1
|2. Michigan (1)
|1-0
|1534
|2
|3. Alabama (2)
|1-0
|1515
|3
|4. Ohio State
|1-0
|1422
|4
|5. Florida State
|1-0
|1388
|8
|6. Southern California
|2-0
|1283
|6
|7. Penn State
|1-0
|1216
|7
|8. Washington
|1-0
|1115
|11
|9. Tennessee
|1-0
|1099
|10
|10. Texas
|1-0
|957
|12
|11. Notre Dame
|2-0
|950
|13
|12. Utah
|1-0
|924
|14
|13. Oregon
|1-0
|904
|15
|14. LSU
|0-0
|738
|5
|15. Kansas State
|1-0
|630
|17
|16. North Carolina
|1-0
|546
|20
|17. Oklahoma
|1-0
|543
|19
|18. Oregon State
|1-0
|499
|18
|19. Wisconsin
|1-0
|445
|21
|20. Mississippi
|1-0
|411
|22
|21. Clemson
|0-1
|287
|9
|22. Tulane
|1-0
|255
|23
|23. Texas A&M
|1-0
|236
|25
|24. Duke
|1-0
|222
|NR
|25. Colorado
|1-0
|161
|NR
Dropped Out: No. 16 TCU (0-1); No. 24 Texas Tech (0-1).
Others Receiving Votes: Iowa (1-0) 111; Pittsburgh (1-0) 53; Kentucky (1-0) 50; UCLA (1-0) 44; TCU (0-1) 40; Fresno State (1-0) 30; Miami (Fla.) (1-0) 22; Auburn (1-0) 22; Arkansas (1-0) 18; Maryland (1-0) 14; Missouri (1-0) 13; Troy (1-0) 11; Oklahoma State (1-0) 11; North Carolina State (1-0) 10; Illinois (1-0) 9; Wyoming (1-0) 8; Washington State (1-0) 7; Wake Forest (1-0) 7; Air Force (1-0) 7; Minnesota (1-0) 6; Mississippi State (1-0) 5; South Carolina (0-1) 4; Kansas (1-0) 4; Texas Tech (0-1) 3; SMU (0-1) 3; Central Florida (1-0) 3; Houston (1-0) 2; Texas-San Antonio (0-1) 1; Michigan State (1-0) 1; Memphis (1-0) 1; Louisville (1-0) 1; James Madison (1-0) 1; Arizona (1-0) 1.
