USA TODAY SPORTS ACFA COLLEGE FOOTBALL COACHES POLL

The USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll Top 25 with first-place votes received, team’s records, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th and ranking in the preseason poll.

Record Pts Pvs 1. Georgia (63) 1-0 1647 1 2. Michigan (1) 1-0 1534 2 3. Alabama (2) 1-0 1515 3 4. Ohio State 1-0 1422 4 5. Florida State 1-0 1388 8 6. Southern California 2-0 1283 6 7. Penn State 1-0 1216 7 8. Washington 1-0 1115 11 9. Tennessee 1-0 1099 10 10. Texas 1-0 957 12 11. Notre Dame 2-0 950 13 12. Utah 1-0 924 14 13. Oregon 1-0 904 15 14. LSU 0-0 738 5 15. Kansas State 1-0 630 17 16. North Carolina 1-0 546 20 17. Oklahoma 1-0 543 19 18. Oregon State 1-0 499 18 19. Wisconsin 1-0 445 21 20. Mississippi 1-0 411 22 21. Clemson 0-1 287 9 22. Tulane 1-0 255 23 23. Texas A&M 1-0 236 25 24. Duke 1-0 222 NR 25. Colorado 1-0 161 NR

Dropped Out: No. 16 TCU (0-1); No. 24 Texas Tech (0-1).

Others Receiving Votes: Iowa (1-0) 111; Pittsburgh (1-0) 53; Kentucky (1-0) 50; UCLA (1-0) 44; TCU (0-1) 40; Fresno State (1-0) 30; Miami (Fla.) (1-0) 22; Auburn (1-0) 22; Arkansas (1-0) 18; Maryland (1-0) 14; Missouri (1-0) 13; Troy (1-0) 11; Oklahoma State (1-0) 11; North Carolina State (1-0) 10; Illinois (1-0) 9; Wyoming (1-0) 8; Washington State (1-0) 7; Wake Forest (1-0) 7; Air Force (1-0) 7; Minnesota (1-0) 6; Mississippi State (1-0) 5; South Carolina (0-1) 4; Kansas (1-0) 4; Texas Tech (0-1) 3; SMU (0-1) 3; Central Florida (1-0) 3; Houston (1-0) 2; Texas-San Antonio (0-1) 1; Michigan State (1-0) 1; Memphis (1-0) 1; Louisville (1-0) 1; James Madison (1-0) 1; Arizona (1-0) 1.

