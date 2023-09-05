Live Radio
USA TODAY SPORTS ACFA COLLEGE FOOTBALL COACHES POLL

The Associated Press

September 5, 2023, 2:13 PM

USA TODAY SPORTS AFCA COLLEGE FOOTBALL COACHES POLL, Sept. 5, 2023.

The USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll Top 25 with first-place votes received, team’s records, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th and ranking in the preseason poll.

Record Pts Pvs
1. Georgia (63) 1-0 1647 1
2. Michigan (1) 1-0 1534 2
3. Alabama (2) 1-0 1515 3
4. Ohio State 1-0 1422 4
5. Florida State 1-0 1388 8
6. Southern California 2-0 1283 6
7. Penn State 1-0 1216 7
8. Washington 1-0 1115 11
9. Tennessee 1-0 1099 10
10. Texas 1-0 957 12
11. Notre Dame 2-0 950 13
12. Utah 1-0 924 14
13. Oregon 1-0 904 15
14. LSU 0-0 738 5
15. Kansas State 1-0 630 17
16. North Carolina 1-0 546 20
17. Oklahoma 1-0 543 19
18. Oregon State 1-0 499 18
19. Wisconsin 1-0 445 21
20. Mississippi 1-0 411 22
21. Clemson 0-1 287 9
22. Tulane 1-0 255 23
23. Texas A&M 1-0 236 25
24. Duke 1-0 222 NR
25. Colorado 1-0 161 NR

Dropped Out: No. 16 TCU (0-1); No. 24 Texas Tech (0-1).

Others Receiving Votes: Iowa (1-0) 111; Pittsburgh (1-0) 53; Kentucky (1-0) 50; UCLA (1-0) 44; TCU (0-1) 40; Fresno State (1-0) 30; Miami (Fla.) (1-0) 22; Auburn (1-0) 22; Arkansas (1-0) 18; Maryland (1-0) 14; Missouri (1-0) 13; Troy (1-0) 11; Oklahoma State (1-0) 11; North Carolina State (1-0) 10; Illinois (1-0) 9; Wyoming (1-0) 8; Washington State (1-0) 7; Wake Forest (1-0) 7; Air Force (1-0) 7; Minnesota (1-0) 6; Mississippi State (1-0) 5; South Carolina (0-1) 4; Kansas (1-0) 4; Texas Tech (0-1) 3; SMU (0-1) 3; Central Florida (1-0) 3; Houston (1-0) 2; Texas-San Antonio (0-1) 1; Michigan State (1-0) 1; Memphis (1-0) 1; Louisville (1-0) 1; James Madison (1-0) 1; Arizona (1-0) 1.

