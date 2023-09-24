USA TODAY SPORTS ACFA COLLEGE FOOTBALL COACHES POLL

USA TODAY SPORTS AFCA COLLEGE FOOTBALL COACHES POLL, Sept. 24, 2023. The USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll Top 25…

USA TODAY SPORTS AFCA COLLEGE FOOTBALL COACHES POLL, Sept. 24, 2023.

The USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll Top 25 with first-place votes received, team’s records, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th and ranking in last weeks poll.

Record Pts Pvs 1. Georgia (61) 4-0 1592 1 2. Michigan (2) 4-0 1495 2 3. Ohio State 4-0 1414 4 4. Florida State 4-0 1390 3 5. Texas 4-0 1336 6 6. Southern California 4-0 1288 5 7. Penn State 4-0 1225 7 8. Washington (1) 4-0 1194 8 9. Oregon 4-0 1072 11 10. Utah 4-0 1010 10 11. Alabama 3-1 930 12 12. LSU 3-1 844 13 13. Notre Dame 4-1 831 9 14. Oklahoma 4-0 784 14 15. North Carolina 4-0 698 17 16. Duke 4-0 605 18 17. Washington State 4-0 555 24 18. Miami (Fla.) 4-0 485 21 19. Tennessee 3-1 404 20 20. Mississippi 3-1 305 16 21. Oregon State 3-1 293 15 22. Missouri 4-0 140 NR 23. Florida 4-0 134 NR 24. Kansas 4-0 120 NR 25. Kansas State 4-0 109 NR

Dropped out: No. 19 Colorado (3-1); No. 22 Iowa (3-1); No. 23 Clemson (2-2); No. 25 UCLA (3-1).

Others Receiving Votes: Fresno State (4-0) 93; Kentucky (4-0) 87; TCU (3-1) 54; Maryland (4-0) 39; Louisville (4-0) 36; Texas A&M (3-1) 36; UCLA (3-1) 36; Clemson (2-2) 35; Syracuse (4-0) 32; Colorado (3-1) 29; Air Force (4-0) 24; Iowa (3-1) 16; Tulane (3-1) 11; Wyoming (3-1) 8; James Madison (4-0) 2; Marshall (3-0) 2; Georgia State (4-0) 1; Liberty (4-0) 1.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.