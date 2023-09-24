Live Radio
USA TODAY SPORTS ACFA COLLEGE FOOTBALL COACHES POLL

The Associated Press

September 24, 2023, 1:34 PM

USA TODAY SPORTS AFCA COLLEGE FOOTBALL COACHES POLL, Sept. 24, 2023.

The USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll Top 25 with first-place votes received, team’s records, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th and ranking in last weeks poll.

Record Pts Pvs
1. Georgia (61) 4-0 1592 1
2. Michigan (2) 4-0 1495 2
3. Ohio State 4-0 1414 4
4. Florida State 4-0 1390 3
5. Texas 4-0 1336 6
6. Southern California 4-0 1288 5
7. Penn State 4-0 1225 7
8. Washington (1) 4-0 1194 8
9. Oregon 4-0 1072 11
10. Utah 4-0 1010 10
11. Alabama 3-1 930 12
12. LSU 3-1 844 13
13. Notre Dame 4-1 831 9
14. Oklahoma 4-0 784 14
15. North Carolina 4-0 698 17
16. Duke 4-0 605 18
17. Washington State 4-0 555 24
18. Miami (Fla.) 4-0 485 21
19. Tennessee 3-1 404 20
20. Mississippi 3-1 305 16
21. Oregon State 3-1 293 15
22. Missouri 4-0 140 NR
23. Florida 4-0 134 NR
24. Kansas 4-0 120 NR
25. Kansas State 4-0 109 NR

Dropped out: No. 19 Colorado (3-1); No. 22 Iowa (3-1); No. 23 Clemson (2-2); No. 25 UCLA (3-1).

Others Receiving Votes: Fresno State (4-0) 93; Kentucky (4-0) 87; TCU (3-1) 54; Maryland (4-0) 39; Louisville (4-0) 36; Texas A&M (3-1) 36; UCLA (3-1) 36; Clemson (2-2) 35; Syracuse (4-0) 32; Colorado (3-1) 29; Air Force (4-0) 24; Iowa (3-1) 16; Tulane (3-1) 11; Wyoming (3-1) 8; James Madison (4-0) 2; Marshall (3-0) 2; Georgia State (4-0) 1; Liberty (4-0) 1.

