USA TODAY SPORTS ACFA COLLEGE FOOTBALL COACHES POLL

The USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll Top 25 with first-place votes received, team’s records, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th and ranking in last weeks poll.

Record Pts Pvs 1. Georgia (62) 3-0 1598 1 2. Michigan (1) 3-0 1514 2 3. Florida State 3-0 1396 3 4. Ohio State (1) 3-0 1394 4 5. Southern California 3-0 1325 5 6. Texas 3-0 1312 6 7. Penn State 3-0 1224 7 8. Washington 3-0 1164 8 9. Notre Dame 4-0 1044 11 10. Utah 3-0 967 12 11. Oregon 3-0 946 13 12. Alabama 2-1 886 10 13. LSU 2-1 808 14 14. Oklahoma 3-0 683 16 15. Oregon State 3-0 660 17 16. Mississippi 3-0 602 19 17. North Carolina 3-0 592 18 18. Duke 3-0 469 20 19. Colorado 3-0 435 21 20. Tennessee 2-1 362 9 21. Miami (Fla.) 3-0 298 23 22. Iowa 3-0 206 24 23. Clemson 2-1 193 22 24. Washington State 3-0 160 NR 25. UCLA 3-0 156 25

Dropped out: No. 15 Kansas State (2-1).

Others Receiving Votes: Kansas State (2-1) 114; Missouri (3-0) 44; Fresno State (3-0) 43; Florida (2-1) 41; TCU (2-1) 26; Kentucky (3-0) 28; Maryland (3-0) 19; Kansas (3-0) 17; Auburn (3-0) 16; Texas A&M (2-1) 11; Syracuse (3-0) 10; Air Force (3-0) 9; Tulane (2-1) 7; Central Florida (3-0) 5; James Madison (3-0) 3; Ohio (3-1) 3; Wyoming (2-1) 3; Louisville (3-0) 2; Wake Forest (3-0) 2; Arkansas (2-1) 1, Brigham Young (3-0) 1; Memphis (3-0) 1.

