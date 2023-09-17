Live Radio
USA TODAY SPORTS ACFA COLLEGE FOOTBALL COACHES POLL

The Associated Press

September 17, 2023

USA TODAY SPORTS AFCA COLLEGE FOOTBALL COACHES POLL, Sept. 17, 2023.

The USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll Top 25 with first-place votes received, team’s records, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th and ranking in last weeks poll.

Record Pts Pvs

1. Georgia (62) 3-0 1598 1
2. Michigan (1) 3-0 1514 2
3. Florida State 3-0 1396 3
4. Ohio State (1) 3-0 1394 4
5. Southern California 3-0 1325 5
6. Texas 3-0 1312 6
7. Penn State 3-0 1224 7
8. Washington 3-0 1164 8
9. Notre Dame 4-0 1044 11
10. Utah 3-0 967 12
11. Oregon 3-0 946 13
12. Alabama 2-1 886 10
13. LSU 2-1 808 14
14. Oklahoma 3-0 683 16
15. Oregon State 3-0 660 17
16. Mississippi 3-0 602 19
17. North Carolina 3-0 592 18
18. Duke 3-0 469 20
19. Colorado 3-0 435 21
20. Tennessee 2-1 362 9
21. Miami (Fla.) 3-0 298 23
22. Iowa 3-0 206 24
23. Clemson 2-1 193 22
24. Washington State 3-0 160 NR
25. UCLA 3-0 156 25

Dropped out: No. 15 Kansas State (2-1).

Others Receiving Votes: Kansas State (2-1) 114; Missouri (3-0) 44; Fresno State (3-0) 43; Florida (2-1) 41; TCU (2-1) 26; Kentucky (3-0) 28; Maryland (3-0) 19; Kansas (3-0) 17; Auburn (3-0) 16; Texas A&M (2-1) 11; Syracuse (3-0) 10; Air Force (3-0) 9; Tulane (2-1) 7; Central Florida (3-0) 5; James Madison (3-0) 3; Ohio (3-1) 3; Wyoming (2-1) 3; Louisville (3-0) 2; Wake Forest (3-0) 2; Arkansas (2-1) 1, Brigham Young (3-0) 1; Memphis (3-0) 1.

Dropped Out: No. 19 Wisconsin (1-1); No. 22 Tulane (1-1); No. 23 Texas A&M (1-1).

Others Receiving Votes: Washington State (2-0) 80; Kentucky (2-0) 38; TCU (1-1) 26; Auburn (2-0) 23; Texas A&M (1-1) 21; Fresno State (2-0) 21; Kansas (2-0) 17; Tulane (1-1) 16; Missouri (2-0) 14; Maryland (2-0) 14; Wake Forest (2-0) 13; Oklahoma State (2-0) 12; Central Florida (2-0) 11; Arkansas (2-0) 10; Syracuse (2-0) 9; Cincinnati (2-0) 8; Wisconsin (1-1) 7; Mississippi State (2-0) 7; Wyoming (2-0) 6; Minnesota (2-0) 6; Air Force (2-0) 5; Louisville (2-0) 3; South Carolina (1-1) 3; Memphis (2-0) 3; James Madison (2-0) 2; Michigan State (2-0) 1.

Sports
