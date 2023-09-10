USA TODAY SPORTS ACFA COLLEGE FOOTBALL COACHES POLL

Live Radio
USA TODAY SPORTS AFCA COLLEGE FOOTBALL COACHES POLL, Sept. 10, 2023.

The USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll Top 25 with first-place votes received, team’s records, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th and ranking in last weeks poll.

Record Pts Pvs
1. Georgia (64) 2-0 1624 1
2. Michigan (1) 2-0 1533 2
3. Florida State 2-0 1441 5
4. Ohio State 2-0 1401 4
5. Southern California 3-0 1319 6
6. Texas 2-0 1318 10
7. Penn State 2-0 1229 7
8. Washington 2-0 1129 8
9. Tennessee 2-0 1039 9
10. Alabama 1-1 1016 3
11. Notre Dame 3-0 1004 11
12. Utah 2-0 893 12
13. Oregon 2-0 870 13
14. LSU 1-1 714 14
15. Kansas State 2-0 675 15
16. Oklahoma 2-0 584 17
17. Oregon State 2-0 562 18
18. North Carolina 2-0 506 16
19. Mississippi 2-0 503 20
20. Duke 2-0 363 24
21. Colorado 2-0 357 25
22. Clemson 1-1 207 21
23. Miami (Fla.) 2-0 195 NR
24. Iowa 2-0 166 NR
25. UCLA 2-0 101 NR

Dropped Out: No. 19 Wisconsin (1-1); No. 22 Tulane (1-1); No. 23 Texas A&M (1-1).

Others Receiving Votes: Washington State (2-0) 80; Kentucky (2-0) 38; TCU (1-1) 26; Auburn (2-0) 23; Texas A&M (1-1) 21; Fresno State (2-0) 21; Kansas (2-0) 17; Tulane (1-1) 16; Missouri (2-0) 14; Maryland (2-0) 14; Wake Forest (2-0) 13; Oklahoma State (2-0) 12; Central Florida (2-0) 11; Arkansas (2-0) 10; Syracuse (2-0) 9; Cincinnati (2-0) 8; Wisconsin (1-1) 7; Mississippi State (2-0) 7; Wyoming (2-0) 6; Minnesota (2-0) 6; Air Force (2-0) 5; Louisville (2-0) 3; South Carolina (1-1) 3; Memphis (2-0) 3; James Madison (2-0) 2; Michigan State (2-0) 1.

