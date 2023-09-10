USA TODAY SPORTS ACFA COLLEGE FOOTBALL COACHES POLL

USA TODAY SPORTS AFCA COLLEGE FOOTBALL COACHES POLL, Sept. 10, 2023. The USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll Top 25…

The USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll Top 25 with first-place votes received, team’s records, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th and ranking in last weeks poll.

Record Pts Pvs 1. Georgia (64) 2-0 1624 1 2. Michigan (1) 2-0 1533 2 3. Florida State 2-0 1441 5 4. Ohio State 2-0 1401 4 5. Southern California 3-0 1319 6 6. Texas 2-0 1318 10 7. Penn State 2-0 1229 7 8. Washington 2-0 1129 8 9. Tennessee 2-0 1039 9 10. Alabama 1-1 1016 3 11. Notre Dame 3-0 1004 11 12. Utah 2-0 893 12 13. Oregon 2-0 870 13 14. LSU 1-1 714 14 15. Kansas State 2-0 675 15 16. Oklahoma 2-0 584 17 17. Oregon State 2-0 562 18 18. North Carolina 2-0 506 16 19. Mississippi 2-0 503 20 20. Duke 2-0 363 24 21. Colorado 2-0 357 25 22. Clemson 1-1 207 21 23. Miami (Fla.) 2-0 195 NR 24. Iowa 2-0 166 NR 25. UCLA 2-0 101 NR

Dropped Out: No. 19 Wisconsin (1-1); No. 22 Tulane (1-1); No. 23 Texas A&M (1-1).

Others Receiving Votes: Washington State (2-0) 80; Kentucky (2-0) 38; TCU (1-1) 26; Auburn (2-0) 23; Texas A&M (1-1) 21; Fresno State (2-0) 21; Kansas (2-0) 17; Tulane (1-1) 16; Missouri (2-0) 14; Maryland (2-0) 14; Wake Forest (2-0) 13; Oklahoma State (2-0) 12; Central Florida (2-0) 11; Arkansas (2-0) 10; Syracuse (2-0) 9; Cincinnati (2-0) 8; Wisconsin (1-1) 7; Mississippi State (2-0) 7; Wyoming (2-0) 6; Minnesota (2-0) 6; Air Force (2-0) 5; Louisville (2-0) 3; South Carolina (1-1) 3; Memphis (2-0) 3; James Madison (2-0) 2; Michigan State (2-0) 1.

