USA TODAY SPORTS ACFA COLLEGE FOOTBALL COACHES POLL

USA TODAY SPORTS AFCA COLLEGE FOOTBALL COACHES POLL, Sept. 10, 2023.
The USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll Top 25 with first-place votes received, team’s records, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th and ranking in last weeks poll.
|Record
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. Georgia
|(64)
|2-0
|1624
|1
|2. Michigan
|(1)
|2-0
|1533
|2
|3. Florida State
|2-0
|1441
|5
|4. Ohio State
|2-0
|1401
|4
|5. Southern California
|3-0
|1319
|6
|6. Texas
|2-0
|1318
|10
|7. Penn State
|2-0
|1229
|7
|8. Washington
|2-0
|1129
|8
|9. Tennessee
|2-0
|1039
|9
|10. Alabama
|1-1
|1016
|3
|11. Notre Dame
|3-0
|1004
|11
|12. Utah
|2-0
|893
|12
|13. Oregon
|2-0
|870
|13
|14. LSU
|1-1
|714
|14
|15. Kansas State
|2-0
|675
|15
|16. Oklahoma
|2-0
|584
|17
|17. Oregon State
|2-0
|562
|18
|18. North Carolina
|2-0
|506
|16
|19. Mississippi
|2-0
|503
|20
|20. Duke
|2-0
|363
|24
|21. Colorado
|2-0
|357
|25
|22. Clemson
|1-1
|207
|21
|23. Miami (Fla.)
|2-0
|195
|NR
|24. Iowa
|2-0
|166
|NR
|25. UCLA
|2-0
|101
|NR
Dropped Out: No. 19 Wisconsin (1-1); No. 22 Tulane (1-1); No. 23 Texas A&M (1-1).
Others Receiving Votes: Washington State (2-0) 80; Kentucky (2-0) 38; TCU (1-1) 26; Auburn (2-0) 23; Texas A&M (1-1) 21; Fresno State (2-0) 21; Kansas (2-0) 17; Tulane (1-1) 16; Missouri (2-0) 14; Maryland (2-0) 14; Wake Forest (2-0) 13; Oklahoma State (2-0) 12; Central Florida (2-0) 11; Arkansas (2-0) 10; Syracuse (2-0) 9; Cincinnati (2-0) 8; Wisconsin (1-1) 7; Mississippi State (2-0) 7; Wyoming (2-0) 6; Minnesota (2-0) 6; Air Force (2-0) 5; Louisville (2-0) 3; South Carolina (1-1) 3; Memphis (2-0) 3; James Madison (2-0) 2; Michigan State (2-0) 1.
