US Open Results

Sunday At USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center New York Purse: $7,133,600 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor NEW YORK (AP) _…

Listen now to WTOP News

Sunday

At USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

New York

Purse: $7,133,600

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

NEW YORK (AP) _ Results Sunday from US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Doubles

Championship

Gabriela Dabrowski, Canada, and Erin Routliffe (16), New Zealand, def. Vera Zvonareva, Russia, and Laura Siegemund (12), Germany, 7-6 (9), 6-3.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.