US Open Results

NEW YORK (AP) _ Results Thursday from US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Doubles

Semifinals

Rohan Bopanna, India, and Matthew Ebden (6), Australia, def. Nicolas Mahut and Pierre-Hugues Herbert, France, 7-6 (3), 6-2.

