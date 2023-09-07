Live Radio
US Open Results

The Associated Press

September 7, 2023, 1:48 PM

Thursday

At USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

New York

Purse: $7,133,600

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

NEW YORK (AP) _ Results Thursday from US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Doubles

Semifinals

Rohan Bopanna, India, and Matthew Ebden (6), Australia, def. Nicolas Mahut and Pierre-Hugues Herbert, France, 7-6 (3), 6-2.

