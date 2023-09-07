US Open Results

Thursday
At USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
New York
Purse: $7,133,600
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
NEW YORK (AP) _ Results Thursday from US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Doubles
Semifinals
Rohan Bopanna, India, and Matthew Ebden (6), Australia, def. Nicolas Mahut and Pierre-Hugues Herbert, France, 7-6 (3), 6-2.
