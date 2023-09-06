US Open Results

Wednesday At USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center New York Purse: $44,700,000 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor NEW YORK (AP) _…

NEW YORK (AP) _ Results Wednesday from US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

Quarterfinals

Aryna Sabalenka (2), Belarus, def. Zheng Qinwen (23), China, 6-1, 6-4.

Women’s Doubles

Quarterfinals

Vera Zvonareva, Russia, and Laura Siegemund (12), Germany, def. Victoria Azarenka, Belarus, and Beatriz Haddad Maia, Brazil, 5-7, 7-5, 6-4.

