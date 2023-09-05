US Open Results

Tuesday
At USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
New York
Purse: $44,700,000
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
NEW YORK (AP) _ Results Tuesday from US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):
Women’s Singles
Quarterfinals
Coco Gauff (6), United States, def. Jelena Ostapenko (20), Latvia, 6-0, 6-2.
Men’s Doubles
Quarterfinals
Nicolas Mahut and Pierre-Hugues Herbert, France, def. Albano Olivetti, France, and Robert Galloway, United States, 7-5, 6-4.
Rajeev Ram, United States, and Joe Salisbury (3), Britain, def. Maximo Gonzalez and Andres Molteni (5), Argentina, 6-4, 6-3.
