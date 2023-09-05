Live Radio
Home » Sports » US Open Results

US Open Results

The Associated Press

September 5, 2023, 1:53 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Tuesday

At USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

New York

Purse: $44,700,000

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

NEW YORK (AP) _ Results Tuesday from US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

Quarterfinals

Coco Gauff (6), United States, def. Jelena Ostapenko (20), Latvia, 6-0, 6-2.

Men’s Doubles

Quarterfinals

Nicolas Mahut and Pierre-Hugues Herbert, France, def. Albano Olivetti, France, and Robert Galloway, United States, 7-5, 6-4.

Rajeev Ram, United States, and Joe Salisbury (3), Britain, def. Maximo Gonzalez and Andres Molteni (5), Argentina, 6-4, 6-3.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up