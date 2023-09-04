US Open Results

Monday At USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center New York Purse: $7,133,600 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor NEW YORK (AP) _…

Monday

At USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

New York

Purse: $7,133,600

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

NEW YORK (AP) _ Results Monday from US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Doubles

Third Round

Magda Linette, Poland, and Bernarda Pera, United States, def. Sophie Chang and Alycia Parks, United States, 7-6 (4), 6-2.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.