US Open Results

Monday
At USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
New York
Purse: $7,133,600
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
NEW YORK (AP) _ Results Monday from US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):
Women’s Doubles
Third Round
Magda Linette, Poland, and Bernarda Pera, United States, def. Sophie Chang and Alycia Parks, United States, 7-6 (4), 6-2.
