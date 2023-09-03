Labor Day: What’s open, what’s closed | Labor Day events in DC area | Travel, gas prices up | Thousands of employee injuries in meat and poultry industry
US Open Results

The Associated Press

September 3, 2023, 12:45 PM

Sunday

At USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

New York

Purse: $7,133,600

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

NEW YORK (AP) _ Results Sunday from US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Doubles

Third Round

Taylor Townsend, United States, and Leylah Annie Fernandez (6), Canada, def. Karolina Pliskova, Czech Republic, and Donna Vekic, Croatia, 7-6 (3), 6-1.

Sports
