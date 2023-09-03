US Open Results

Sunday
At USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
New York
Purse: $7,133,600
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
NEW YORK (AP) _ Results Sunday from US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):
Women’s Doubles
Third Round
Taylor Townsend, United States, and Leylah Annie Fernandez (6), Canada, def. Karolina Pliskova, Czech Republic, and Donna Vekic, Croatia, 7-6 (3), 6-1.
