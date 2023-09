US Open Results

Saturday At USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center New York Purse: $44,700,000 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor NEW YORK (AP) _…

Saturday

At USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

New York

Purse: $44,700,000

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

NEW YORK (AP) _ Results Saturday from US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

Third Round

Aryna Sabalenka (2), Belarus, def. Clara Burel, France, 6-1, 6-1.

Daria Kasatkina (13), Russia, def. Greet Minnen, Belgium, 6-3, 6-4.

Women’s Doubles

Second Round

Victoria Azarenka, Belarus, and Beatriz Haddad Maia, Brazil, def. Demi Schuurs, Netherlands, and Desirae Krawczyk (4), United States, walkover.

Mixed Doubles

Third Round

Xu Yifan, China, and Joran Vliegen, Belgium, def. Ashlyn Krueger and Ethan Quinn, United States, 6-2, 7-6 (2).

