US Open Results

Friday At USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center New York Purse: $7,133,600 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor NEW YORK (AP) _…

Friday

At USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

New York

Purse: $7,133,600

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

NEW YORK (AP) _ Results Friday from US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Doubles

Second Round

Nathaniel Lammons and Jackson Withrow (15), United States, def. Ariel Behar, Uruguay, and Adam Pavlasek, Czech Republic, 7-6 (3), 6-4.

Julian Cash and Henry Patten, Britain, def. Gregoire Barrere and Quentin Halys, France, 7-6 (3), 6-3.

