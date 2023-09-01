US Open Results

Friday
At USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
New York
Purse: $7,133,600
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
NEW YORK (AP) _ Results Friday from US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Doubles
Second Round
Nathaniel Lammons and Jackson Withrow (15), United States, def. Ariel Behar, Uruguay, and Adam Pavlasek, Czech Republic, 7-6 (3), 6-4.
Julian Cash and Henry Patten, Britain, def. Gregoire Barrere and Quentin Halys, France, 7-6 (3), 6-3.
