US Olympic track trials to be held in Eugene for 5th straight time

The Associated Press

September 21, 2023, 10:47 AM

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — The U.S. track and field Olympic trials are heading back to Eugene, Oregon, for the fifth straight time.

USA Track and Field announced Thursday that next summer’s trials, which will be held to pick the team that goes to the Paris Olympics, will be held at University of Oregon’s Hayward Field from June 21-30.

Eugene is America’s undisputed capital of track, having held last year’s world championships, multiple national championships, this year’s Diamond League finale and next, its fifth straight and eighth overall Olympic trials dating to 1972. In preparing for world championships, Hayward Field was expanded and remodeled at the cost of $270 million.

USATF CEO Max Siegel lauded the city’s organizing committee for successfully pulling off the trials in 2021, when restrictions necessitated by the COVID-19 pandemic made the event difficult.

The last city other than Eugene to host track’s trials was Sacramento in 2004.

