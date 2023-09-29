Live Radio
Uruguay’s Dosantos banned 3 games for dangerous tackle at the Rugby World Cup

The Associated Press

September 29, 2023, 10:42 AM

PARIS (AP) — Uruguay flanker Eric Dosantos will miss his team’s last Rugby World Cup pool game against New Zealand after receiving a three-game suspension on Friday.

Dosantos’ upright tackle to the head of Namibia’s Adriaan Booysen at the end of their game on Wednesday in Lyon was yellow-carded. But he was cited after the game.

He accepted it was a dangerous foul and met the red card threshold at his judicial hearing on Friday but argued he should have mitigation for trying to soak the ball-carrier in a tackle as opposed to making a forceful tackle.

The panel did not buy his argument. The sanction started at six games and was reduced to three, including the New Zealand pool game and two games for his Lobos club. The third game will be substituted for tackle school if Dosantos applies to undertake the program.

Uruguay beat Namibia 36-26 for its first win of the tournament after two defeats.

