Union Berlin looks to bring in Italy defender Leonardo Bonucci on final day of transfer window

BERLIN (AP) — Italy captain Leonardo Bonucci’s potential move to Union Berlin and Bayern Munich’s search for a defensive midfielder…

BERLIN (AP) — Italy captain Leonardo Bonucci’s potential move to Union Berlin and Bayern Munich’s search for a defensive midfielder were among the outstanding matters to be cleared up on the final day of the transfer window in Germany.

The 36-year-old Bonucci was expected in Berlin on Friday to sign a one-year contract with Union after falling out of favor with Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri, who told the highly decorated defender last season that he did not feature in his plans for 2023-24.

Bonucci made more than 500 appearances for Juventus and had a year left on his contract there, but he was excluded from preseason training and has been forced to look elsewhere to maintain his hope of captaining Italy at next year’s European Championship in Germany.

Union is making its Champions League debut this season after its surprise fourth-place finish from its fourth year in the Bundesliga. The team was only promoted for the first time in 2019.

Union was drawn against Real Madrid, Napoli and Braga in the group stage of the Champions League and would value Bonucci’s big-game experience. Bonucci twice finished runner-up in the competition.

Bonucci’s signing would be another coup for Union sporting director Oliver Ruhnert after the arrivals of Germany left back Robin Gosens, former Germany striker Kevin Volland, Ivory Coast forward David Datro Fofana — on loan from Chelsea — and United States midfielder Brenden Aaronson.

Also Friday, France forward Randal Kolo Muani was nearing an expected move to Paris Saint-Germain from Eintracht Frankfurt after the German club said Wednesday he was refusing to train.

BAYERN MUNICH

Bayern was reportedly hoping to complete a deal for Portugal defensive midfielder João Palhinha from Premier League club Fulham.

Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel had identified the position as a priority, complaining that the squad was full of midfielders like Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka and new signing Konrad Laimer who like to make runs forward.

Bayern has already broken the Bundesliga transfer record this year by signing England captain Harry Kane from Tottenham for a reported 100 million euros ($109 million), while it has also spent big to bring South Korea defender Kim Min-jae from Napoli. Portugal left back Raphaël Guerreiro arrived on a free transfer from league rival Borussia Dortmund and Laimer likewise from Leipzig.

BORUSSIA DORTMUND

Dortmund finalized Germany forward Niclas Füllkrug’s transfer from Werder Bremen for a reported fee of 15 million euros ($16.4 million) on Thursday. The club hopes the 30-year-old Füllkrug, an old-fashioned center forward, will revitalize the team after two lethargic performances in the Bundesliga so far.

Dortmund’s biggest transfer saw midfielder Jude Bellingham leave for Real Madrid for 103 million euros ($110 million) in June. The club has struggled to replace the England star, who has four goals in three Spanish league games so far. Midfielders Marcel Sabitzer and Felix Nmecha arrived from Bayern and Wolfsburg, respectively.

BAYER LEVERKUSEN

Leverkusen sporting director Simon Rolfes has had a busy offseason rebuilding a team for coach Xabi Alonso to potentially challenge Bayern’s dominance. Leverkusen spent a reported 20 million euros ($21.7 million) to sign winger Nathan Tella from Southampton last week in what was its most expensive signing of the transfer period.

The club had previously signed Switzerland midfielder Granit Xhaka from Arsenal, Nigerian forward Victor Boniface, German winger Jonas Hofmann, Spanish left back Álex Grimaldo, Brazil right back Arthur, Croatia defender Josip Stanišić on loan from Bayern and Czech goalkeeper Matěj Kovář.

It held onto stars like Florian Wirtz and Jeremie Frimpong, while France winger Moussa Diaby left for Premier League club Aston Villa for a reported fee of 55 million euros ($60 million).

LEIPZIG

Leipzig arguably lost more important players in the offseason with forwards Christopher Nkunku (Chelsea), Dominik Szoboszlai (Liverpool) and André Silva (Real Sociedad) all leaving, while Croatia defender Josko Gvardiol joined Manchester City for a reported 90 million euros ($98 million), ranking him among the most expensive defenders in soccer history.

To compensate, Leipzig signed French defenders Castello Lukeba from Lyon for 30 million euros ($33 million) and El Chadaille Bitshiabu from Paris Saint-Germain for 15 million euros ($16 million).

Leipzig also signed forward Loïs Openda from Lens for 38 million euros ($41 million), making the 23-year-old Belgian the club’s record signing, and brought in winger Xavi Simons from PSG and midfielder Fabio Carvalho from Liverpool on loan.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.