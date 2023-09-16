Umpire Baker leaves Blue Jays-Red Sox game after being struck by multiple foul tips

TORONTO (AP) — Plate umpire Jordan Baker left Saturday’s game between the Red Sox and the Blue Jays after eight…

TORONTO (AP) — Plate umpire Jordan Baker left Saturday’s game between the Red Sox and the Blue Jays after eight innings after being struck by multiple foul tips.

Baker needed attention from Toronto’s trainer after he was hit on the left shoulder during Justin Turner’s at-bat in the fourth. Baker left the field between the top and bottom of the inning to receive further treatment.

“You hate seeing an umpire get hurt like that,” Blue Jays manager John Schneider said. “Jordan took a beating today.”

The game was delayed after eight innings while second base umpire Brennan Miller changed into his gear to work the plate. The game continued with three umpires.

A Blue Jays spokesperson said Baker’s status for Sunday’s series finale was unknown.

